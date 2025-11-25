Intellistake Appoints Singularity Compute CEO Joe Honan to Its Advisory Board to Strengthen Vision Across Global AI Infrastructure

Key Highlights:

Strategic advisory appointment: Joe Honan, CEO of Singularity Compute GmbH, joins Intellistake's Advisory Board.





Global technology leader: Over 30 years of experience scaling enterprises across AI, cloud, and compute innovation.





Compute infrastructure expertise: Leads Singularity Compute's mission to build secure, sovereign, and modular AI computing systems.





Strengthening Intellistake's strategy: Enhances alignment with the decentralized AI ecosystem and supports growth across validator and compute operations.

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Honan, Chief Executive Officer of Singularity Compute GmbH, to its Advisory Board.

Intellistake Appoints Singularity Compute CEO Joe Honan to Its Advisory Board (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Honan brings more than 30 years of leadership across artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, and advanced computing. He has founded, scaled, and advised organizations with a combined US $9 billion in enterprise value, helping them navigate and capitalize on major technological shifts from early cloud systems to today's emerging decentralized infrastructure.

As CEO of Singularity Compute, Honan is leading the development of secure and sovereign global AI infrastructure designed to power the next generation of intelligent computing. Singularity Compute focuses on traditional, modular, and containerized high-performance compute solutions, enabling researchers, enterprises, and governments to access scalable AI capacity in a transparent and equitable way.

In addition to his leadership at Singularity Compute, Honan bridges the world of finance and frontier-technologies serving as Managing General Partner at Woodstar Ventures, a family office investing in technologies that align innovation with global and environmental benefit. He is also Co-Founder of Yunity Global, General Partner at Hyla Fund Management, and Advisor to ULedger Inc., supporting the growth of distributed-system and data-integrity solutions. Honan also contributes to the Harvard Business Review Advisory Board, guiding strategic insight into emerging technology and business transformation.

"Singularity Compute is setting new standards for how AI infrastructure can be scaled safely and transparently," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies. "Joe's leadership and technical vision reflect where this entire industry is heading -- toward global systems that are accessible, efficient, and built on integrity. His guidance will be key as Intellistake expands its own footprint across decentralized compute."

"What drew me to Intellistake is its ability to bridge worlds that rarely meet, public markets, AI infrastructure, and decentralized systems; through a model that's both practical and forward-looking," said Joe Honan. "As demand for compute power accelerates, the companies positioned to deliver secure, distributed capacity, in an eco-system approach will define the next era of AI. Intellistake is building toward that future."

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") of 701 West Georgia Street, #1500, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C6, e-mail [email protected]; telephone: 778-707-0363, to provide marketing services which are expected to commence during November 2025 and continue until terminated on thirty days' notice.

The services provided by FSN will include the creation of campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, performance of detailed keyword research, setup and management of remarketing campaigns, optimizing keyword options, coordinating online advertisers and marketers, corresponding to online marketing targets, creating landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bringing attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur on a http:///www.theFinancialStar.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of up to $260,000 (plus GST) for the marketing services using proceeds from its recently completed $1.3 million financing that closed on November 6, 2025. The Company will not issue any securities to FSN as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, FSN (including its directors and officers) own 333,333 Shares of the Company. FSN has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, expectations regarding the digital currency market, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI,,, expansion of Intellistake's footprint across decentralized compute, the expected contributions of Mr. Honan, the Company's development of its technology, the functionality of its technology, testing of its technology, customer acquisitions and related matters.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052