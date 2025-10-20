Intellistake Announces First Third-Party Staking of 1 Million FET on Its Validator Node within the ASI Alliance Network

Key Highlights:

Third-party FET participation: An external FET token holder has staked 1 Million FET on Intellistake's validator node.



Two revenue sources: Intellistake earns network rewards of 5–8% APR on any FET it stakes directly, plus an 8% commission on rewards generated by others who stake through its node.



Operational confirmation: Confirms that Intellistake's blockchain infrastructure is actively being used by third parties , demonstrating trust in its systems and expanding ongoing on-chain revenue generation.



Part of a leading AI ecosystem: The validator runs on the Fetch.ai blockchain , a core component of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance .



Supporting decentralized growth: Strengthens Intellistake's role in helping build open, transparent, and scalable AI and blockchain technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a third-party participant has successfully staked 1 Million FET--the shared digital token of the Artificial Superintelligence ("ASI") Alliance--on the Company's validator node. This marks the first external delegation to Intellistake's validator and the beginning of external revenue generation from its blockchain operations.

Intellistake's validator on the Fetch.ai network earns estimated network staking rewards of 5–8% annual percentage return (APR) on the FET it stakes directly1,2, subject to network conditions and market risks. In addition, the Company earns an 8% service commission on rewards generated through third-party staking activity.

(Analogy: A decentralized network functions comparable to a toll road. Cars--representing data and AI operations--travel across it every second. Validators, like Intellistake's node, act as toll booths that keep the road open, verify the traffic, and ensure everything runs smoothly and securely. For maintaining the road, they earn rewards, and when others choose to use their toll route, they also receive a percentage commission from that activity.)

This milestone shows that Intellistake's infrastructure is live, operational, and being used by others in a production environment. Validators like Intellistake's keep decentralized networks running by confirming transactions, securing the system, and preventing single points of failure. Each new delegation helps strengthen network security while supporting the wider adoption of decentralized AI--where data and computing power are distributed among independent participants rather than concentrated under a single authority.

Intellistake'svalidator operates on the Fetch.ai network, one of the core blockchains within the ASI Alliance--a collaboration between Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Cudos. Together, these networks are developing an open, interoperable framework for AI systems to operate securely across decentralized infrastructure.

The ASI Alliance also supports research into Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)--AI capable of human-level understanding and self-learning. Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO & Chief Scientist of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), is a leading voice in this movement, advocating for the development of AI systems capable of learning, reasoning, and ultimately evolving beyond human-level intelligence.

"This is a huge milestone for us," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. It's the first time others are actively using our blockchain infrastructure, marking the start of dual returns; from operating our validator and from third-party staking activity. It's a clear sign that our systems are performing in the real world and contributing to the decentralized technologies we were built to support. I am excited to continue to help decentralized technologies develop"

Operating a validator node on the Fetch.ai network allows Intellistake to play an active role in maintaining the blockchain infrastructure that underpins decentralized AI and technology. By doing so, the Company earns rewards while supporting the stability, transparency, and long-term development of open AI networks, subject to network conditions and market risks. This milestone demonstrates the practical application of Intellistake's business model--helping build AI infrastructure that is accessible, collaborative, and designed to benefit a global community rather than a select few organizations.

Sources

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, expectations regarding the digital currency market, expectations regarding FET token, its utility and growth profile, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, strengthening network security while supporting the wider adoption of decentralized AI, expectations regarding validator operations including rewards and revenue generation, the Company's development of its technology, the functionality of its technology, testing of its technology, customer acquisitions and related matters.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052