Intellistake Acquisition Target Singularity Venture Hub Partners with Project Mycelium on Sovereign AI Cloud Initiative

Key Highlights

Existing Acquisition: Intellistake Technologies Corp (CSE: ISTK) has an active Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Singularity Venture Hub (subject to conditions), strengthening its position in decentralized AI, blockchain infrastructure and tokenization .

AI, blockchain infrastructure and . Strategic Partnership Formed: Singularity Venture Hub has entered into an agreement with Project Mycelium, a leading decentralized AI-cloud company developing the world's first sovereign, agent-first compute network.

AI-cloud company developing the world's first sovereign, agent-first compute network. Founded by Proven Innovators: Mycelium's founder, Kristof De Spiegeleer , has built and exited multiple infrastructure ventures that became part of leading global technology ecosystems -- including companies later integrated into certain Fortune 500 companies 1 .

Mycelium's founder, , has built and exited multiple infrastructure ventures that became part of leading global technology ecosystems -- including companies later integrated into . Strategic Access for Intellistake: Through Singularity Venture Hub, Intellistake gains early exposure and pre-launch participation opportunities within Mycelium's decentralized ecosystem.

ecosystem. Alignment with Global Trends: The collaboration reinforces the rise of tokenized infrastructure, sovereign compute, and decentralized AI networks--core to Intellistake's long-term strategy.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announced its endorsement of the strategic partnership between Singularity Venture Hub ("Venture Hub") and Project Mycelium, a decentralized-AI infrastructure company redefining how data, compute, and intelligence are managed globally.

Through this strategic partnership, Singularity Venture Hub will incubate and support Project Mycelium's Web3 infrastructure expansion, providing expertise in tokenization design, treasury management, capital formation, and go-to-market execution. Venture Hub's role includes helping structure digital assets, coordinate validator onboarding, and oversee regulated token launches.

Venture Hub's revenue model is based on incubation and advisory participation, including retained positions in tokenized projects, treasury management fees, and strategic equity or token allocations earned through successful on-chain deployments.

Mycelium's platform, founded by Kristof De Spiegeleer, one of Europe's foremost infrastructure innovators, introduces a sovereign, agent-first cloud to host and manage autonomous AI systems across a decentralized global network.

Mycelium's mission is to decentralize AI's backbone--computation and memory--using a distributed mesh of nodes operating beyond the constraints of centralized cloud providers.

The platform combines:

Stateless GPU-first orchestration for verifiable agent deployment;

Quantum-safe, zero-knowledge distributed memory ensuring incorruptible, user-owned data;

Encrypted peer-to-peer networking for sovereign communication;

Semantic indexing enabling secure cross-domain interoperability.

Mycelium's system positions to provide an institutional-grade, sovereign alternative to AWS, Azure, and other centralized platforms increasingly constrained by regulatory, bandwidth, and data-sovereignty challenges.

Intellistake's pending acquisition of Singularity Venture Hub (SVH) (see press release dated October 1, 2025 entitled "Intellistake Technologies Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Premier AI-Web3 Venture Accelerator Singularity Venture Hub"), once completed, will provide the Company with direct access and participation pathways to Mycelium's ecosystem. Singularity Venture Hub's incubation model ensures structured tokenization and compliant scaling for technologies shaping the decentralized AI economy. For Intellistake, the collaboration validates its strategic thesis: that decentralized compute, data ownership, and tokenized infrastructure form the foundation of next-generation AI markets. Through the proposed acquisition of Singularity Venture Hub, Intellistake will participate in this transformation from inception--bridging institutional investment with frontier Web3 innovation.

"The partnership between Singularity Venture Hub and Project Mycelium is a further step forward in digital infrastructure." said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Mycelium's architecture addresses the same systemic dependencies that once centralized the internet, now within AI. Their team has repeatedly built technologies that became industry standards. For Intellistake, this partnership reinforces our belief that decentralized infrastructure isn't speculative; it's the next logical evolution of compute and intelligence systems."

Alessandro Spano, COO of Singularity Venture Hub adds "Our collaboration with Project Mycelium reflects Singularity Venture Hub's commitment to building real bridges between institutional markets and frontier technology. Mycelium's sovereign compute network establishes the foundational layer for a truly agentic AI infrastructure--resilient and globally accessible. Through our incubation and advisory framework, we're ensuring that Mycelium launches with regulatory integrity, robust treasury management, and immediate connectivity to institutional capital markets, potentially setting a new standard for how decentralized AI ecosystems are built and financed."

"Artificial intelligence is becoming humanity's next critical utility--and it must remain open, transparent, and sovereign. Project Mycelium provides the infrastructure to achieve that. Singularity Venture Hub's strategic support helps us deploy responsibly and at scale, ensuring nations, enterprises, and individuals alike can own and control the intelligence systems they rely upon." – Sacha Obeegadoo, Business Development Lead, Project Mycelium

The global demand for AI compute infrastructure is projected to reach multi-trillion-dollar levels by 2030, driven by exponential growth in data and the rapid scaling of AI workloads. As centralized data centers approach capacity limits, decentralized and distributed computing systems are expected to capture an increasing share of this expanding market.2 Mycelium's distributed infrastructure directly addresses these bottlenecks, balancing performance, privacy, and sovereignty.

For Intellistake, the Singularity Venture Hub–Mycelium partnership delivers both validation and access: validation of its strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure, and, once the SVH acquisition is complete, access to one of the most credible projects reshaping the global compute landscape.

Completion of the SVH acquisition remains subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation, and execution of a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") that will include representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities, termination rights, and other provisions customary for a transaction of this nature, no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and shareholder approval of SVH, if required.

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com/

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub (SVH) a Cayman Islands-based company, comprises of Singularity Hub (Cook Island VASP) and Singularity TM AG, a Swiss-regulated digital-asset firm specializing in treasury management, incubation, and market advisory for emerging AI and Web3 companies. SVH provides institutional clients with compliant solutions for custody, liquidity management, and on-chain yield generation. Its incubation arm bridges digital asset structuring and traditional capital formation, supporting the growth of regulated, real-world tokenized economies.

Website: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai

About Project Mycelium

Project Mycelium is the world's first sovereign, agent-first compute cloud, enabling persistent AI agents and autonomous applications to operate securely across a decentralized network spanning more than 50 countries.

Founded by Kristof De Spiegeleer, a serial infrastructure innovator whose prior ventures were acquired by major global technology companies including Oracle, Sun Microsystems, Western Digital, and Verizon, Mycelium combines GPU-first orchestration, zero-knowledge distributed memory, and encrypted peer-to-peer communication to power a new generation of quantum-safe, sovereign AI infrastructure.

Website: https://www.projectmycelium.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the Singularity Venture Hub–Mycelium partnership, details regarding Mycelium's business, and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure, and, once the SVH acquisition is complete, access to one of the most credible projects reshaping the global compute landscape.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Sources

1 https://www.projectmycelium.com/

2 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/technology-media-and-telecommunications/our-insights/the-cost-of-compute-a-7-trillion-dollar-race-to-scale-data-centers

