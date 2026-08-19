Intellistake Acquisition Target Establishes New NanoAi Operations Center in Dallas-Richardson Technology and Defense Corridor

"Op Center" Marks the Next Phase of Growth as NanoAi Scales Its Nanotechnology-Based Standoff Detection Platform Following Intellistake's Proposed Acquisition

Highlights

NanoAi signs lease for new dedicated "Op Center" in Dallas-Richardson, Texas

Dedicated facility to scale engineering, quality and operations teams

Located in one of North Texas's strongest technology and defense talent corridors

Continued momentum ahead of Intellistake's proposed acquisition of NanoAi

NanoAi founded by 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Craig Micklich

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), today announced that its acquisition target NanoAi Technologies Inc. ("NanoAi"), a nanotechnology-based standoff detection company specializing in the identification of airborne threats including explosives, fentanyl and pathogens, has signed a lease establishing a new operations center in the Dallas-Richardson area of Texas.

Internally designated the "Op Center," the new facility marks a significant step in NanoAi's continued growth as the company scales its detection platform toward deployment.

The Op Center is located in a recently renovated commercial property with convenient access to public transit, positioning NanoAi within one of North Texas's strongest technology and engineering talent pools. The Dallas-Richardson area has become an increasingly prominent hub for technology and defense-adjacent companies, offering proximity to a deep base of specialized engineering talent, strong transit infrastructure and a growing concentration of research and commercial partners.

NanoAi is the subject of the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition. Founded by Craig Micklich, a 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, NanoAi develops proprietary sensing technology designed to detect trace airborne threats at standoff distances, in real time, without physical contact, across wearable, drone, robotic, vehicle and fixed platforms for defense, law enforcement and critical infrastructure applications.

NanoAi also holds a royalty-free license agreement with Gentex Corporation as a development partner for the Ops-Core RAILINK headborne platform, announced by Gentex in June 2025 here.

Gentex Corporation, headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, describes itself as a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel. Its Ops-Core helmet systems are in service with United States and allied forces, and Gentex has supplied U.S. Special Operations Command since that command's activation in 1987.1

RAILINK is Gentex's powered rail system for the Ops-Core helmet platform, designed to allow sensors, displays, augmented reality capability, and wireless devices to draw power and share data directly from the helmet. NanoAi was named as one of ten development partners granted royalty-free licenses to build accessories on that platform, providing a defined integration path for NanoAi's sensing technology.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"The Op Center gives NanoAi a permanent operational footprint in one of the country's leading technology corridors. As we work toward completing the proposed acquisition, every step NanoAi takes to strengthen its operational foundation reinforces the strategic value we see in this company and its technology."

Craig Micklich, Chief Executive Officer of NanoAi Technologies, commented:

"This is more than a new address, it's a statement about where NanoAi is headed. The Op Center gives our team the space and infrastructure to operate at the pace our mission demands, and puts us in one of the strongest technology corridors in the country to do it. With Intellistake behind us, we are building the operational foundation to take our detection platform from development into deployment."

Transaction Status

The proposed acquisition of NanoAi was announced on August 4, 2026 and upon completion, NanoAi will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Intellistake. Completion remains subject to customary conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence (including verifying title to the intellectual property of NanoAi), completion of the audit of financial statements of NanoAi, the Company maintaining a minimum cash balance of $2 million, and no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing is targeted within 60 days of the definitive agreement and subject to satisfaction of closing conditions therein. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

Source

1 https://www.gentexcorp.com/news/gentex-awarded-contract-for-ussocomcoxswain-helmet-system/

About NanoAi Technologies

NanoAi Technologies is a proven proprietary platform sensing technology with the ability to detect explosives, ammunition and narcotics at standoff distances with wearable, drone/robot/vehicle and mounted capabilities. Combined with the full force of its artificial intelligence, swarming capabilities and geolocation of each sensor providing immediate real-time results simultaneously to operators in the field and the task force.

To find out more about NanoAi Technologies, please visit: www.nanoaitechnologies.com

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is an AI infrastructure and technology company developing AI agents, enterprise software and data infrastructure designed to turn real-world information into actionable intelligence, including its Austen AI platform and production AI-agent deployments. The proposed acquisition of NanoAi is intended to expand the Company's technology platform into AI-enabled defense, advanced sensing, autonomous systems and connected soldier technology.

For additional information, visit www.intellistake.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of NanoAi and its anticipated benefits; NanoAi's technology and development activities, including the anticipated integration of NanoAi's sensing technology with RAILINK-equipped platforms and the anticipated nature, extent and timing of development work with Gentex; potential applications of NanoAi's sensing platform; the anticipated evolution of headborne and soldier systems; anticipated market opportunities; the Company's artificial intelligence capabilities; and the potential benefits of combining Intellistake's artificial intelligence infrastructure with NanoAi's sensing technology. Forward-looking information is frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "potential," "estimates," "targets" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including: the completion of the proposed acquisition and the satisfaction of applicable closing conditions; the benefits of the Op Center to NanoAi; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the maintenance in good standing of NanoAi's license and development collaborator status with Gentex; the parties' ability to develop, test, integrate and commercialize their respective technologies; the continued development and adoption of AI-enabled defense systems; the ability to establish and maintain customer, development and strategic relationships; the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to protect and commercialize its intellectual property; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will be realized. There can also be no assurance that NanoAi's technology will achieve the performance characteristics contemplated, successfully complete development, testing or integration with RAILINK-equipped platforms, receive any required approvals, achieve commercial adoption or generate revenue. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including: failure to complete the proposed acquisition; failure to obtain required approvals; inability to secure sufficient financing; development, integration, commercialization, technical and performance risks; the modification, suspension or termination of NanoAi's license or development relationship with Gentex; dependence on third-party platforms and ecosystems; intellectual property risks; dependence on key personnel; competition; changes in defense procurement priorities and budgets; lengthy sales and qualification cycles; changes in applicable laws and regulations; cybersecurity risks; general economic conditions; market volatility; and the additional risks described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Market size and growth figures referenced in this news release are third-party industry estimates provided for contextual purposes only. Such estimates may differ materially depending on market definition, methodology, geographic scope and forecast assumptions, and should not be interpreted as forecasts of Intellistake's or NanoAi's future revenues, market share or financial performance. Statements attributed to Gentex or other third parties are based on publicly available materials, and the Company has not independently verified such information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws."

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052