Intelligent AI-Powered Platform for Contract Creation, Signing, and Storage from SutiSoft

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- SutiSoft consistently empowers businesses to enhance efficiency and accelerate growth with its expert solutions. Today, SutiSoft is excited to introduce their AI-enabled platform, which helps organizations create contracts, securely obtain electronic signatures, and store documents, all within a single, user-friendly interface.

"An intelligent automated document management platform with contract creation, eSign and store is an invaluable digital solution for modern businesses," said ND Reddy, CEO at SutiSoft.

Revolutionize Your Contracts with SutiSoft's AI-Powered Creation, Signing, and Storage Platform

The new platform, with its various features for contract management process, leverages AI to provide strategic insights, helping businesses manage their contracts efficiently.

SutiCLM, contract lifecycle management solution enables businesses to create a variety of contract types, using contract clauses and customize agreements based on specific needs. The solution accelerates document reviews and approvals by automatically identifying and extracting common contract terms, utilizing AI-powered agreement summarization. The Q&A feature helps users easily find information in agreements without scrolling through entire document. The integrated Google Calendar lets users track all contract-related dates in one place and receive reminders for renewals, deadlines, and expirations. Businesses can quickly schedule Google calendar review and approval meetings via Zoom.

SutiSign plays a vital role in enhancing the platform's capabilities. The solution enables users to sign contracts with their personal stamps. The proxy signing feature lets intended signers to designate an alternate signer with a 4-digit passcode to sign documents on their behalf. The advanced authentication method allows signers to use government-issued IDs, such as a driver's license or passport, to verify their identity and complete the signing process by touchscreen signing or authenticate the signer's signature by using our DSignature feature, it is as good as fingerprint authentication. The solution is integrated with popular business applications including Salesforce, Microsoft, HubSpot, OnBase, Dropbox, Slack, Google Drive, iManage, SharePoint, and others, helping streamline contract workflows. Integration with leading payment gateways allows users to digitally sign documents and securely make payments in a single transaction.

SutiDMS enables businesses to securely store and manage documents in a centralized location. With custom access controls, version controls, and audit trails, the solution streamlines document management processes while ensuring data security and compliance.

