Intelex Joins OSHA's Safe + Sound Week to Raise Critical Worker Safety Awareness

27 years innovating in EHS highlights the future of safety demands flipping the leadership pyramid and enabling connected worker

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced today its participation in the annual OSHA Safe + Sound Week campaign to raise of the value and importance of proactive workplace safety programs. The campaign, which will run August 12 to 18, celebrates programs that include leaders committed to continual improvement, robust worker participation, and a systematic approach to finding and preventing potential hazards in the workplace.

With over 2,183 participating North American organizations, Intelex is proud to stand with other leading companies who are dedicated to the end goal of protecting their workers and preventing workplace fatalities and injuries. The OSHA Safe + Sound Week and beyond is critical in both raising awareness for organizations, Health & Safety professionals, and workers who work to reduce workplace accidents, near-misses and or fatalities; but it also highlights a greater need for businesses to recognize the impact safety programs have on their workers every day and challenge the status quo of their programs.

Intelex was founded on the vision to help companies send their workers home safely to their families each and every day – it is our reason for being. The connected world has evolved the possibilities for stronger safety and health outcomes through the interplay of people, processes, smart assets and data. As a result, the health and safety function and the world around it is changing at a rapid pace and the associated impact to OSHA Safe + Sound Week's three core pillars - management leadership, worker participation, finding and fixing hazards - is significant.

"The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digitally native workers, generational shifts in the workplace, and health and safety programs as a crucial productivity – and bottom line - driver has broadened demands on the occupational health and safety (OHS) professional." said Scott Gaddis, Vice President, Global Practice Leader of Health & Safety at Intelex Technologies. "Today, OHS practitioners are more than just program managers – they need to be consultants, consensus-builders, advocates, coaches, and technologists. This new realm of health and safety leadership requires flipping of the leadership pyramid where workers are active partners connected through technology. The future of safety depends on the power of 'We'."

During OSHA Safe + Sound Week, Intelex will be sharing real-world examples of how OHS professionals have changed their approach to health and safety programs through digital-first strategies, as well as perspectives from its own workers in their daily pursuit of a safer and healthier world. These stories are trackable at #IntelexSafeAndSoundAtWork and #SafeAndSoundAtWork.

