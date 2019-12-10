Intelense Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer and Board Director

Sriram Raman to Join Growing Canadian Artificial Intelligence Start-up

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Intelense today announced the appointment of Sriram Raman as Chief Commercial Officer and Board Director, effective January 6th, 2020. He will lead all global public affairs, corporate communications, international business development and corporate strategy, and will join the company's executive leadership team alongside co-founders Dinesh Prasanna (Chief Executive Officer) and Sailesh Kumar (Chief Revenue Officer). Most recently, Mr. Raman served two years (September 2017 – November 2019) as a Senior Political and Policy Advisor to the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's current Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sriram Raman, Chief Commercial Officer and Board Director - Intelense (CNW Group/Intelense Inc.)

"Sriram is a creative and visionary leader with an extraordinary ability to navigate the international business environment, manage brand communications and engage with global governments. We are very excited by this much anticipated addition to our company as we tackle a very critical period of growth and international expansion" said both Mr. Prasanna and Mr. Kumar. "His experience advising the highest levels of government and industry leaders will undoubtedly benefit Intelense as it scales from a Canadian artificial intelligence start-up to a global corporation with offices overseas.

Raman commented "Intelense has been the focus of much attention by many leading figures and organizations in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem. I am thrilled to lead Intelense through a transformational journey in becoming a major player in the worldwide mitigation of security threats. Intelense is using the power of artificial intelligence to help save lives by providing customized solutions that minimize and eliminate human error. I believe in the vision of building a sustainable company that will continually innovate and push the limits of technology."

Raman's previous experience with the Government of Canada from 2017- 2019 includes helping facilitate major foreign direct investments in Canada from new markets and shaping Canada's trade and investment strategy. From 2014 – 2017 he served as Director of Policy to the Mayor of Brampton where he helped lay the foundation for a robust economic agenda spearheaded by establishing a new university and an innovation hub. From 2007-2014 he served as Senior Advisor (Protocol and Outreach) for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games and subsequent Olympic Games. Many of the Games' legacy agreements that Vancouverites and Canadians enjoy (like the Richmond Olympic Oval) are a result of Raman's efforts.

Fluently bilingual in English and French and an avid traveller, Raman studied Political Science at Bishop's University and completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

ABOUT INTELENSE:

Founded in 2018, Intelense is a Canadian artificial intelligence start-up company supported by IBM's tech accelerator and VentureLab. The company provides customizable solutions for the worldwide mitigation of security threats. Intelense prides itself on using artificial intelligence to help save lives by minimizing and eliminating human error.

