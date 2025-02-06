Intel Appoints Asma Aziz as Canada General Manager

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Intel Corporation announced the appointment of Asma Aziz to the position of General Manager for Intel Canada. As a tech industry veteran, Asma brings a wealth of international experience fulfilling various senior marketing and sales positions. With a five-country career spanning across Asia and Americas at Intel, Asma brings a proven track record of driving transformative business growth strategies, fostering high-performance motivated teams, forging impactful partnerships, and delivering results. Prior to her appointment as General Manager for Intel Canada, Asma was leading Marketing for the America's Territories and served as the Interim Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for Intel.

As Canada General Manager at Intel, Asma is responsible for leading the organization's business growth and implementing a cohesive cross-organizational strategy to elevate Intel's presence in the Canadian market. In her new role she will closely collaborate with public and private sectors to contribute to the country's digital vision. The appointment underscores Asma's exemplary leadership and delivery of consistent results, aligning with Intel's ongoing commitment to enhancing its product portfolio and advancing its manufacturing and foundry capabilities.

"I have had the privilege of working with Asma for the past few years. She is an incredible leader, a true force of nature. She is a unifying magnet for our team in Canada and across the region. Asma has the drive, intellect and heart to do great things with the Canadian technology ecosystem," said Greg Ernst, Corporate Vice-President for the Sales and Marketing Group and General Manager for Americas Sales at Intel. "The consumers and businesses of Canada will all benefit from her in this role. My organization and Intel are rallied around her. I invite everyone in the technology community of Canada to do the same. Thank you for multiple decades of engagement; we are just getting started!"

"I am honoured to lead Intel's Canadian business and appreciate the responsibility Intel has entrusted me with," said Asma Aziz, Canada Country Manager, Intel Corporation. "The tech industry is at an inflection point, with many breakthrough technologies being developed and introduced to the market. One of my top business priorities is to ensure Intel Canada and the great talent we have in this country continue to contribute and push the boundaries of tech innovation across all sectors of the economy."

In addition to her professional achievements, Asma is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. She actively inspires women to pursue STEM careers and addresses the gender gap through advocacy efforts, aid program sponsorship, and creating volunteering opportunities.

