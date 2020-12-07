WENDAKE, QC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) welcomes the progress made by the Ministère de l'Éducation du Québec in integrating First Nations and Inuit realities into the latest version of its Professional Competency Framework for the Teaching Profession released last week. However, the scarcity of Indigenous related content in the competencies themselves in the guide really brings home the need for the competency 15: Value and promote Indigenous knowledge, worldviews, cultures and history, developed in conjunction with Institut Tshakapesh and the Centre de développement de la formation et de la main-d'œuvre huron-wendat and published November 24. "The FNEC welcomes every step in the right direction. The Ministry has recommended, somewhat timidly, that post-secondary institutions consider including First Nations and Inuit realities in their teacher training program. The fifteenth competency proposed by the FNEC and its partners is in addition to be a forcible completion, is becoming an essential element," said FNEC Director General Denis Gros-Louis.

The FNEC intends to continue working with universities to extend this competency, ensuring future teachers develop an understanding and an awareness of First Nations and Inuit realities and history throughout the education community. The competency has been well received by Quebec's universities, and has already been a jumping-off point for several projects.

The FNEC plans to lead the way for the Ministry, one step at a time, and collaborate to enhance curriculum and course content as recommended in the Viens Commission's calls for action. The Ministry has the opportunity to take advantage of the invaluable First Nations and Inuit expertise available on its Indigenous student success committee. "We envision an inclusive society where all children from all backgrounds have equal opportunity to reach their full potential, and where decisions are rooted in ensuring student success. We all have a role to play in making this vision a reality," said Mr. Gros-Louis.

