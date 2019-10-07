Integrate.ai to Demonstrate AI-powered Customer Intelligence Platform at BankAI 2019

Steve Irvine, Founder & CEO, will also participate in on-stage panel at annual AI conference for banking executives

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - integrate.ai, the leader in AI-powered customer intelligence, will demonstrate its latest AI innovation for retail banks at BankAI 2019. Integrate.ai's Founder & CEO, Steve Irvine, will also be participating in an on-stage panel to discuss how banks can use AI and cross-industry intelligence to boost customer acquisition and engagement while fostering trust and maintaining consumer privacy.

As consumers become increasingly aware of the risks surrounding data collection and the use of their personal information, it's critical for banks and other financial institutions (FIs) to adopt responsible AI measures to protect consumer data while better serving their customers with individualized experiences.

"Banks and other FIs are increasingly recognizing the value of integrating AI across their online and mobile channels, but are still faced with several roadblocks with respect to creating individualized experiences in a responsible, ethical way," said Irvine. "At integrate.ai, we believe it's our mandate as an AI platform provider to ensure the financial services industry is building systems with responsible AI in mind."

To learn more about integrate.ai's AI-powered customer intelligence platform, BankAI delegates should visit booth 105 at BankAI 2019. Integrate.ai will demonstrate its AI-powered customer intelligence platform that enables banks and other FIs to improve customer acquisition and engagement using third-party intelligence to deliver real-time individualized experiences without the need for personally identifiable information (PII).

Banking and Responsible AI

This summer, TD Bank Group surveyed consumers and brought together experts in the AI field, including integrate.ai's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mike Shaver, to identify critical areas of focus for the financial services industry. The result was a white paper entitled, "Responsible AI in Financial Services," that explores how financial institutions can adopt and develop best practices on the responsible use of AI. The research found that while consumers are eager for more relevant and highly personal experiences, they are wary of the risks inherent in any form of automation.

BankAI 2019 is being held at the Renaissance Chicago from October 7-8, 2019. Learn more about responsible AI best practices and how to apply them here.

About integrate.ai

integrate.ai is an AI-powered customer intelligence platform that helps consumer businesses make precise predictions about customers needs so they can deliver more meaningful and relevant digital interactions that drive better business outcomes. Our SaaS platform integrates with existing systems and then uses privacy-preserving AI techniques to enrich customer data sources with insights from other industries. This paints a richer, more complete picture of the customer—without sacrificing consumer privacy or security. For more information, visit www.integrate.ai, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

