Integracare Proud Recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses for the 6th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Integracare Inc. ("Integracare"), a leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga is pleased to announce that it will be receiving, for the sixth year in a row, the Canadian Businesses Excellence Award from Excellence Canada for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and a Culture of Innovation.

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.

"Receiving the Canadian Business Excellence Award for the sixth consecutive year is an incredible achievement. To be amongst the 26 recipients this year is an honour. We take great pride in providing the highest quality home care for our Clients. said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO. "Additionally, the unique aspect of this award is that it not only recognizes Integracare's efforts to delight our Clients, but it also recognizes our efforts to be the best workplace in healthcare in Canada and our culture of innovation."

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada's mission is to help improve organizational performance and recognize excellence, with a vision to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada. Excellence Canada recognizes organizations that continually improve performance; are innovative, competitive, and customer focused; are healthy, inclusive, and sustainable; and that are economically, socially, and environmentally responsible. For further information about Excellence Canada, visit www.cbeawards.com

About Integracare: Integracare provides a wide range of private nursing care, home care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity.

For more information about Integracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, (416) 421-4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca/services

