INTEGRA CAPITAL LIMITED ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INTEGRA FUNDS

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Integra Capital Limited ("ICL") announced plans today to terminate the funds listed below (collectively, the "Terminating Funds") based on its review of the operation of such funds. The Terminating Funds will terminate on or about March 28, 2023 (the "Termination Date").

Fund Name Integra Balanced Fund* Integra Canadian Value Growth Fund* Integra International Equity Fund* Acadian Core International Equity Fund* Integra US Value Growth Fund* Integra Bond Fund* ICL Global Equity Fund* Integra Diversified Fund Integra Emerging Markets Equity Fund

In connection with the termination, the assets of each Terminating Fund will be liquidated. As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the net assets will be distributed, after paying or providing for all liabilities of such Terminating Fund, pro rata among unitholders of record of such Terminating Fund on the Termination Date. Following the termination and distributions described above with respect to a Terminating Fund, such Terminating Fund will be dissolved.

*Fund is a reporting issuer

Integra Capital Limited is a registered portfolio manager, exempt market dealer, investment fund manager and commodity trading manager managing assets primarily for institutional investors.

