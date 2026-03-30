BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study recognizes Intact as Most Trusted Home Insurance Brand in Canada and Most Trusted Auto Insurance Brand in Quebec

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Insurance has been recognized by BrandSpark as one of Canada's most trusted brands for 2026, earning multiple awards across home and auto insurance categories. This year, Intact Insurance received awards for:

Most Trusted Home Insurance Brand in Canada

Most Trusted Auto Insurance Brand in Quebec

Since the insurance category was introduced in 2017, Intact Insurance has earned the Most Trusted brand award across home and auto a total of eight times. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are determined by the BrandSpark Trust Study, which surveys tens of thousands of Canadian shoppers to identify the brands they trust most.

"We are proud to be recognized as a most trusted brand in Canada. We earn that trust in the moments that matter most – whether it's helping customers get back on track after a claim or providing clear advice when they're shopping or renewing their coverage," says Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "We want customers to be impressed every time they interact with us."

The BrandSpark recognition underscores two of Intact's core objectives: empowering our customers as our advocates and building one of the most respected companies. It also reflects the commitment of Intact Insurance's teams across the country.

"We couldn't have achieved this recognition without our incredible teams," added Zitouni. "It's a testament to the exceptional work, care, professionalism and dedication they show to customers every day."

To learn more about Intact Insurance, visit intact.ca.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm whose Trust, New Product, and Brand Value studies provide unmatched insight into how consumers choose new products, which brands they trust, and which brands they consider worth the price. BrandSpark conducts the research for the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. operates these leading credential programs: BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom; Best New Product Awards in Canada and the United States; and the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the United States.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion. Explore Intact's offerings at intactfc.com.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

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