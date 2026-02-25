Canada earns 5 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze medals at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Intact-sponsored athletes William Dandjinou, Ella Shelton and Laurie Blouin performed brilliantly

Speed Skating Canada athletes collect 10 of Canada's 21 medals including 2 gold

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Insurance congratulates Team Canada on their performances at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games, winning a total of 5 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze medals. Beyond the results, these achievements illustrate the excellence, resilience and team spirit that inspire communities across Canada and around the world.

Canadian athletes, including Intact Insurance athletes William Dandjinou, Ella Shelton and Laurie Blouin, had Canadian fans on the edge of their seats for the entire duration of the Games. Ella won a silver medal alongside the Canadian women's hockey team while William Dandjinou won a silver medal alongside his teammates from the Canadian speed skating teams.

"Our athletes' Olympic performances are a testament to teamwork, perseverance and excellence. Intact Insurance is proud to support Team Canada and help Canadian athletes to pursue their Olympic dreams and leave their mark," says Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation.

Intact Insurance has been supporting Speed Skating Canada for more than 20 years, who, once again, are bringing the most amount of medals with a total of 10 medals including 2 gold.

Key facts

For nearly 20 years, Intact has supported Canadian sport at all levels. The company is a long-time partner of Speed Skating Canada, supporting athletes from the amateur level to the national team, is the named partner of Centre des glaces Intact Assurance in Quebec City and a proud sponsor of the Montreal Canadiens since 2011.

in Quebec City and a proud sponsor of the Montreal Canadiens since 2011. Intact also played a key role in the launch of new professional leagues as a founding partner of the Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league, and the Women's Professional Hockey League.

Intact is the official sponsor of Speed Skating Canada short track athlete William Dandjinou, ice hockey player Ella Shelton and snowboarder Laurie Blouin.

Intact Insurance and the COC have signed a multi-year partnership which began with the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games (2026) and includes the Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games (2028).

