Intact continues support of Canada's national teams and grassroots sport through 2030

MONTREAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Insurance and Speed Skating Canada are proud to announce a renewal of their longstanding partnership, which began in 2006 and will now extend through the 2029-30 season.

The announcement was made Wednesday in Montreal during the kick-off of Medals on Tour, a co-branded, post-Olympic initiative that will see a dozen speed skating medalists visit six communities across Canada over the coming two weeks to showcase the sport – and their medals – with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"Our renewed partnership with Speed Skating Canada reflects two decades of shared ambition, stability, and long-term commitment to excellence. Since our collaboration began in 2006, Canadian speed skaters have earned 53 Olympic medals and reached the World Championship podium more than 200 times --results that underscore what's possible when a program is supported consistently over time. Sport has long been a core part of Intact's commitment to excellence and community. We're not only supporting athletes who pursue excellence every day, we're continuing to invest in sport partnerships that make a direct impact across our communities." – Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation

As a partner of Speed Skating Canada for two decades, Intact Insurance has had a tangible impact on the development of speed skaters at all levels of the sport. Under the renewed agreement, the home and auto insurance leader will continue to serve as Premier National Team Sponsor and presenting partner of speed skating's national championships, while also providing direct support for grassroots sport through several returning initiatives.

The organizations will continue to collaborate on improving access to sport via the Skate for All program, which facilitates no-cost skating activities for youth, families, and equity-deserving groups. The well-established Intact Insurance Club Excellence Award – which has provided nearly $500,000 in grants directly to local speed skating clubs since its launch in 2010 – will also return, helping the sport grow and thrive in communities across the country.

Athletes in Speed Skating Canada's national programs will equally benefit from continued support through the Intact Impact Award, which provides direct funding to athletes who go the extra mile by demonstrating leadership, integrity, and a commitment to their team and community. Intact Insurance has also committed to supporting the third edition of Medals on Tour following the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

"For more than 20 years, Intact Insurance has been an essential partner in the growth of speed skating in Canada, and we are thrilled to continue working together. This renewed commitment through 2030 allows us to strengthen the sport at every level--from introducing more young people to skating, to supporting our athletes as they pursue excellence on the world stage. Intact Insurance has played a vital role in making speed skating more accessible, inclusive, and impactful, and their continued support will help Speed Skating Canada develop athletes, reach new communities, and inspire the next generation of Canadian sports fans." –Joe Morissette, Chief Executive Officer, Speed Skating Canada.

In addition to their partnership with Speed Skating Canada, Intact Insurance recently signed a multi-year agreement with the Canadian Olympic Committee, which included welcoming short track star William Dandjinou as the company's first-ever sponsored athlete. Intact Insurance is also the naming rights partner of the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance in Quebec City, one of two national training centres for Canada's long track speed skaters.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance In Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion. Explore Intact's offerings at intactfc.com.

About Speed Skating Canada

Speed Skating Canada is the national governing body responsible for the organization, coordination and administration of both short track and long track speed skating in Canada. Founded in 1887, we proudly represent over 15,000 athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers from coast to coast. Our non-profit organization is accountable to our 13 provincial and territorial speed skating organizations (PTSOs) and our national team program. We're here to rally, inspire and lead the charge for our country's most successful Olympic sport.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Alain Brouillette, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Speed Skating Canada, [email protected]; Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, Intact Financial Corporation, [email protected]