TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) ("Intact" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of Non-Cumulative Class A Shares, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Preferred Shares") underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. together with BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds (including the proceeds resulting from the exercise of their option) to Intact of $150 million. The net proceeds are expected to be used by Intact to fund a portion of the redemption price of all of the outstanding floating rate restricted notes (approximately $445 million, based on the exchange rate as of March 4, 2022) of the Company's subsidiary, RSA Insurance Group Limited (formerly RSA Insurance Group plc) and/or for general corporate purposes.

Each Series 11 Preferred Share entitles the holder thereof to receive quarterly non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors, on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year at a rate equal to $0.328125 per share. The initial dividend, if declared, will be paid on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.3848 per share.

The Series 11 Preferred Shares will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IFC.PR.K.

The Series 11 Preferred Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Series 11 Preferred Shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of March 15, 2022 and are subject to change after that date.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition to other estimates and assumptions which may be identified herein, estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, those made in the section entitled "Risk Management" of the Company's management's discussion and analysis of operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and those made in the prospectus supplement filed in respect of the Offering. These cautionary statements are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These cautionary statements should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements to make decisions, and investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered when reviewing forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

