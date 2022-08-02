TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will join BMO Analyst Tom MacKinnon in a virtual fireside chat to discuss the company's second quarter results, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

A link to access the webcast replay will be available following the event in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. The video replay will be archived for 90 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe through the RSA brands.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Emilie Dutil-Bruneau, Vice President, Communications, 514 654-3180, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]