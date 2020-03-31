Intact Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour holds virtual fireside chat with TD Securities

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), participated in a virtual fireside chat with Mario Mendonca from TD Securities Inc. to discuss how the Company is managing both operationally and financially through the COVID-19 crisis.

An audio replay is available by clicking this link.

The webcast will also be archived in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, IFC distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan brings a leading MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The information linked from this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors: the occurrence of and response to public health crises including epidemics, pandemics or outbreaks of new infectious diseases, including, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing events. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release and the information linked from it are qualified by these cautionary statements, those made in the "Risk Management" section of the management's discussion and analysis of operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, those made in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and those made in the pricing supplement filed by the Company on March 23, 2020 in respect of its offering of Series 8 Medium Term Notes, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements to make decisions and investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered when reviewing forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Senior Consultant, External Communications, 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464, ext. 45112, [email protected]

Related Links

www.intactfc.com

