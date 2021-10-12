Intact Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter Catastrophe Loss Estimate

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced estimated catastrophe losses1 for the third quarter of 2021 of approximately $365 million on a pre-tax basis ($1.59 per share after-tax). Claims mostly reflected the impact of severe weather events including rain and hail storms in Alberta, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada, flooding in the UK, and Hurricane Ida. Nearly 60% of the losses were in Canada, where approximately two-thirds affected personal property. Of the losses outside Canada, three-quarters impacted UK&I commercial lines and approximately 10% were in US commercial lines.

"Our people are working tirelessly to help customers get back on track. Our work over many years has built a highly resilient business, and momentum is strong across the platform. This enables us to provide second to none service to our customers, and to invest in helping society be better prepared for extreme events," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to claims, catastrophe losses and non-catastrophe losses, their origin and geographic location, the anticipated effect on combined ratio as well as on a per share basis and by line of business, the anticipated effect of applicable and future federal and provincial tax regulations and the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In the case of estimated claims and losses, due to the preliminary nature of the information available to prepare estimates, future estimates and the actual amount and categorization of claims and losses associated with events described above may be materially different from current estimates.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the "Risk Management" sections of our Q2-2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis (Section 19), and of our 2020 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, in Notes 10 and 13 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, all of which are available on our web site at www.intactfc.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

