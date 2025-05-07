TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 7, 2025 via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes AGAINST Charles Brindamour 144,857,786 99.72 % 408,427 0.28 % Michael Katchen 145,179,080 99.94 % 87,133 0.06 % Stephani Kingsmill 143,740,278 98.95 % 1,525,933 1.05 % Jane E. Kinney 142,522,586 98.11 % 2,743,625 1.89 % Robert G. Leary 144,546,963 99.50 % 719,250 0.50 % T. Michael Miller 144,859,831 99.72 % 406,382 0.28 % Sylvie Paquette 145,183,452 99.94 % 82,761 0.06 % Stuart J. Russell 143,740,086 98.95 % 1,526,125 1.05 % Indira V. Samarasekera 142,622,268 98.18 % 2,643,943 1.82 % Frederick Singer 140,459,583 96.69 % 4,806,628 3.31 % Carolyn A. Wilkins 145,133,155 99.91 % 133,058 0.09 % William L. Young 143,363,501 98.69 % 1,902,712 1.31 %

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes

WITHHELD % Votes

WITHHELD 134,596,860 92.54 % 10,848,562 7.46 %

3. Shareholder Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

The approach to the executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025, was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST 142,335,059 97.98 % 2,931,154 2.02 %

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer, 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]