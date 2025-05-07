Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Français
May 07, 2025, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 7, 2025 via live video webcast.
1. Election of Directors
The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
% Votes
AGAINST
|
Charles Brindamour
|
144,857,786
|
99.72 %
|
408,427
|
0.28 %
|
Michael Katchen
|
145,179,080
|
99.94 %
|
87,133
|
0.06 %
|
Stephani Kingsmill
|
143,740,278
|
98.95 %
|
1,525,933
|
1.05 %
|
Jane E. Kinney
|
142,522,586
|
98.11 %
|
2,743,625
|
1.89 %
|
Robert G. Leary
|
144,546,963
|
99.50 %
|
719,250
|
0.50 %
|
T. Michael Miller
|
144,859,831
|
99.72 %
|
406,382
|
0.28 %
|
Sylvie Paquette
|
145,183,452
|
99.94 %
|
82,761
|
0.06 %
|
Stuart J. Russell
|
143,740,086
|
98.95 %
|
1,526,125
|
1.05 %
|
Indira V. Samarasekera
|
142,622,268
|
98.18 %
|
2,643,943
|
1.82 %
|
Frederick Singer
|
140,459,583
|
96.69 %
|
4,806,628
|
3.31 %
|
Carolyn A. Wilkins
|
145,133,155
|
99.91 %
|
133,058
|
0.09 %
|
William L. Young
|
143,363,501
|
98.69 %
|
1,902,712
|
1.31 %
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
134,596,860
|
92.54 %
|
10,848,562
|
7.46 %
3. Shareholder Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
The approach to the executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025, was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
% Votes
|
142,335,059
|
97.98 %
|
2,931,154
|
2.02 %
About Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).
In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.
In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.
Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.
SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation
Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer, 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]
