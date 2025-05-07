Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Français

News provided by

Intact Financial Corporation

May 07, 2025, 19:00 ET

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 7, 2025 via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes

AGAINST

% Votes

AGAINST

Charles Brindamour

144,857,786

99.72 %

408,427

0.28 %

Michael Katchen

145,179,080

99.94 %

87,133

0.06 %

Stephani Kingsmill

143,740,278

98.95 %

1,525,933

1.05 %

Jane E. Kinney

142,522,586

98.11 %

2,743,625

1.89 %

Robert G. Leary

144,546,963

99.50 %

719,250

0.50 %

T. Michael Miller

144,859,831

99.72 %

406,382

0.28 %

Sylvie Paquette

145,183,452

99.94 %

82,761

0.06 %

Stuart J. Russell

143,740,086

98.95 %

1,526,125

1.05 %

Indira V. Samarasekera

142,622,268

98.18 %

2,643,943

1.82 %

Frederick Singer

140,459,583

96.69 %

4,806,628

3.31 %

Carolyn A. Wilkins

145,133,155

99.91 %

133,058

0.09 %

William L. Young

143,363,501

98.69 %

1,902,712

1.31 %

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% Votes
WITHHELD

134,596,860

92.54 %

10,848,562

7.46 %

3. Shareholder Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

The approach to the executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025, was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes

AGAINST

% Votes
AGAINST

142,335,059

97.98 %

2,931,154

2.02 %

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer, 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Intact Financial Corporation

About Intact Financial Corporation Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The...