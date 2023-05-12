Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Français
May 12, 2023, 14:45 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2023 via live video webcast.
1. Election of Directors
The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
% Votes
AGAINST
|
Charles Brindamour
|
139,492,476
|
99.96 %
|
53,012
|
0.04 %
|
Emmanuel Clark
|
139,177,363
|
99.74 %
|
368,125
|
0.26 %
|
Janet De Silva
|
138,479,169
|
99.24 %
|
1,066,319
|
0.76 %
|
Michael Katchen
|
139,186,611
|
99.74 %
|
358,877
|
0.26 %
|
Stephani Kingsmill
|
138,456,842
|
99.22 %
|
1,088,646
|
0.78 %
|
Jane E. Kinney
|
137,187,365
|
98.31 %
|
2,358,123
|
1.69 %
|
Robert G. Leary
|
139,193,120
|
99.75 %
|
352,368
|
0.25 %
|
Sylvie Paquette
|
139,201,125
|
99.75 %
|
344,363
|
0.25 %
|
Stuart J. Russell
|
139,198,388
|
99.75 %
|
347,100
|
0.25 %
|
Indira V. Samarasekera
|
137,453,241
|
98.50 %
|
2,092,247
|
1.50 %
|
Frederick Singer
|
137,068,649
|
98.23 %
|
2,476,839
|
1.77 %
|
Carolyn A. Wilkins
|
139,174,752
|
99.73 %
|
370,736
|
0.27 %
|
William L. Young
|
138,109,176
|
98.97 %
|
1,436,312
|
1.03 %
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
118,823,484
|
85.06 %
|
20,876,475
|
14.94 %
3. Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
Resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation.
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
% Votes
|
129,370,443
|
92.71 %
|
10,175,064
|
7.29 %
4. Advisory Resolution to Accept the Approach to Executive Compensation
The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes
FOR
|
% Votes
FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
% Votes
|
135,570,180
|
97.15 %
|
3,975,327
|
2.85 %
Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.
In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.
In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.
In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.
For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, (416) 227-7905 / (514) 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, (416) 341-1464 x41004, [email protected]
