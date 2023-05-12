Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Français

Intact Financial Corporation

May 12, 2023, 14:45 ET

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2023 via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes

AGAINST

% Votes

AGAINST

Charles Brindamour

139,492,476

99.96 %

53,012

0.04 %

Emmanuel Clark

139,177,363

99.74 %

368,125

0.26 %

Janet De Silva

138,479,169

99.24 %

1,066,319

0.76 %

Michael Katchen

139,186,611

99.74 %

358,877

0.26 %

Stephani Kingsmill

138,456,842

99.22 %

1,088,646

0.78 %

Jane E. Kinney

137,187,365

98.31 %

2,358,123

1.69 %

Robert G. Leary

139,193,120

99.75 %

352,368

0.25 %

Sylvie Paquette

139,201,125

99.75 %

344,363

0.25 %

Stuart J. Russell

139,198,388

99.75 %

347,100

0.25 %

Indira V. Samarasekera

137,453,241

98.50 %

2,092,247

1.50 %

Frederick Singer

137,068,649

98.23 %

2,476,839

1.77 %

Carolyn A. Wilkins

139,174,752

99.73 %

370,736

0.27 %

William L. Young

138,109,176

98.97 %

1,436,312

1.03 %

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% Votes
WITHHELD

118,823,484

85.06 %

20,876,475

14.94 %

3. Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation.

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes

AGAINST

% Votes
AGAINST

129,370,443

92.71 %

10,175,064

7.29 %

4. Advisory Resolution to Accept the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

FOR

% Votes

FOR

Votes

AGAINST

% Votes
AGAINST

135,570,180

97.15 %

3,975,327

2.85 %
About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, (416) 227-7905 / (514) 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, (416) 341-1464 x41004, [email protected]

