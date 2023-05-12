TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2023 via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes AGAINST Charles Brindamour 139,492,476 99.96 % 53,012 0.04 % Emmanuel Clark 139,177,363 99.74 % 368,125 0.26 % Janet De Silva 138,479,169 99.24 % 1,066,319 0.76 % Michael Katchen 139,186,611 99.74 % 358,877 0.26 % Stephani Kingsmill 138,456,842 99.22 % 1,088,646 0.78 % Jane E. Kinney 137,187,365 98.31 % 2,358,123 1.69 % Robert G. Leary 139,193,120 99.75 % 352,368 0.25 % Sylvie Paquette 139,201,125 99.75 % 344,363 0.25 % Stuart J. Russell 139,198,388 99.75 % 347,100 0.25 % Indira V. Samarasekera 137,453,241 98.50 % 2,092,247 1.50 % Frederick Singer 137,068,649 98.23 % 2,476,839 1.77 % Carolyn A. Wilkins 139,174,752 99.73 % 370,736 0.27 % William L. Young 138,109,176 98.97 % 1,436,312 1.03 %

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes

WITHHELD % Votes

WITHHELD 118,823,484 85.06 % 20,876,475 14.94 %

3. Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation.

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST 129,370,443 92.71 % 10,175,064 7.29 %

4. Advisory Resolution to Accept the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST 135,570,180 97.15 % 3,975,327 2.85 %

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

