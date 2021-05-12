Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
May 12, 2021, 21:19 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today via live audio webcast.
1. Election of Directors
The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes
|
Charles Brindamour
|
113,594,947
|
99.95%
|
52,437
|
0.05%
|
Janet De Silva
|
112,753,323
|
99.21%
|
894,061
|
0.79%
|
Claude Dussault
|
110,303,381
|
97.06%
|
3,344,003
|
2.94%
|
Jane E. Kinney
|
111,086,738
|
97.75%
|
2,560,646
|
2.25%
|
Robert G. Leary
|
113,589,695
|
99.95%
|
57,689
|
0.05%
|
Sylvie Paquette
|
112,757,492
|
99.22%
|
889,892
|
0.78%
|
Timothy H. Penner
|
111,688,291
|
98.28%
|
1,959,093
|
1.72%
|
Stuart J. Russell
|
112,752,687
|
99.21%
|
894,697
|
0.79%
|
Indira V. Samarasekera
|
112,497,471
|
98.99%
|
1,149,913
|
1.01%
|
Frederick Singer
|
113,496,336
|
99.87%
|
151,048
|
0.13%
|
Carolyn A. Wilkins
|
113,599,235
|
99.96%
|
48,149
|
0.04%
|
William L. Young
|
110,675,488
|
97.38%
|
2,971,896
|
2.62%
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes
|
107,879,474
|
94.79%
|
5,926,460
|
5.21%
3. Special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of the Company with respect to the appointment of Directors
The special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of Intact Financial Corporation to authorize the Directors to appoint additional directors to serve on the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes
|
113,335,995
|
99.73%
|
311,389
|
0.27%
4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes
|
110,957,489
|
97.63%
|
2,689,895
|
2.37%
5. Resolution to approve the Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company
The resolution for approval of the Executive Stock Option Plan of Intact Financial Corporation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes
|
101,689,472
|
89.48%
|
11,957,912
|
10.52%
About Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.
In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact Public Entities, a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.
In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.
SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation
For further information: Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Manager, Media Relations, 1 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 1 416 341-1464 ext. 45112, [email protected]
Share this article