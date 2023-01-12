Intact Financial Corporation announces fourth quarter catastrophe loss estimate

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced estimated catastrophe losses1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 of approximately $143 million on a pre-tax basis ($0.63 per share after-tax).

The table below provides a breakdown of the catastrophe losses by reporting segment:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Canada US UK&I Corp &

Other Total Personal Lines 13 - 63 - 76 Commercial Lines 64 - 3 - 67 Total 77 - 66 - 143

Catastrophe losses in the Canadian segment mostly reflected the impact of windstorms in late December across eastern Canada , as well as further development of losses from earlier in the year.

, as well as further development of losses from earlier in the year. In the UK&I, catastrophe losses in personal lines were primarily attributable to a prolonged period of freezing weather in December, resulting in burst pipes in homes.

"Our teams have been working tirelessly to get customers back on track after recent severe weather events," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation. "Despite challenging winter weather in the fourth quarter, I am pleased with the resilience of our platform."

1 For details on our catastrophe loss expectations, definition and disclosure policy, please refer to Section 16 in our Q4-2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is incorporated by reference. This document is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland and Europe through the RSA brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, on a per share basis and by line of business: statements relating to claims, catastrophe losses and non-catastrophe losses, their origin and geographic location, the anticipated effect on performance and combined ratio and the anticipated effect of applicable and future tax regulations. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In the case of estimated claims and losses, due to the preliminary nature of the information available to prepare estimates, future estimates and the actual amount and categorization of claims and losses associated with events described above may be materially different from current estimates.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our Q3-2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis, in the "Risk Management" sections of our 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis (Sections 30-35), in Notes 10 and 13 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Annual Information Form dated February 8, 2022, all of which are available on our web site at www.intactfc.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, 416 227-7905, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]