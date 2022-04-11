TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced estimated catastrophe losses1 for the first quarter of 2022 of approximately $183 million on a pre-tax basis ($0.81 per share after-tax).

Approximately 60% of the catastrophe losses were in our UK&I segment, mostly reflecting the impact of three windstorms in February. Close to 60% of UK&I catastrophe losses were in personal lines.

The remaining losses were in the Canadian segment, approximately three quarters of which were attributable to personal property.

Nearly 80% of the catastrophe losses were weather-related.

"Following a number of severe weather events this quarter, our teams responded quickly to help impacted customers and get them back on track," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation. "As we continue to face the increasing impacts of climate change, our commitment to building resilient communities remains a core element of our strategy."

1 For details on our catastrophe loss expectations, definition and disclosure policy, please refer to Section 16 in our Q4-2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is incorporated by reference. This document is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland and Europe through the RSA brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, on a per share basis and by line of business: statements relating to claims, catastrophe losses and non-catastrophe losses, their origin and geographic location, the anticipated effect on performance and combined ratio, the anticipated effect of applicable and future tax regulations and the impact on the Company of the occurrence of and response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In the case of estimated claims and losses, due to the preliminary nature of the information available to prepare estimates, future estimates and the actual amount and categorization of claims and losses associated with events described above may be materially different from current estimates.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the "Risk Management" sections of our 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis (Sections 30-35) in Notes 10 and 13 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, all of which are available on our web site at www.intactfc.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

