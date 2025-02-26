/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) ("Intact" or the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to issue $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series 16 unsecured medium term notes (the "Notes") by way of private placement to accredited investors in Canada (the "Private Placement").

The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Intact and will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Intact. The Notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.645% until March 21, 2055 and thereafter at a rate of 1.75% over Daily Compounded CORRA until their maturity on March 21, 2060.

Intact may redeem the Notes in whole or in part, at its option, (i) on or after March 21, 2030 to, but excluding, March 21, 2055, on payment of a redemption price equal to the greater of (A) the Canada Yield Price and (B) par, and (ii) on or after March 21, 2055, on payment of a redemption price equal to par, together, in each case, with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Intact intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards the repayment of Intact's outstanding $300 million Series 8 3.691% unsecured medium term notes due March 24, 2025.

The Notes, offered on a best efforts basis through a syndicate co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Markets, are expected to be issued on or about March 21, 2025. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain customary conditions.

The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain of the statements included in this press release about the Private Placement, including the closing of the Private Placement, the expected maturity date of the Notes and the expected use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement, or any other future events or developments, constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to other estimates and assumptions which may be identified herein, estimates and assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the anticipated closing of the Private Placement, the expected maturity date of the Notes and the expected use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement. However, the completion of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be completed within anticipated timeframes or at all.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the "Risk Management" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 (Sections 25‑28) and in Notes 9 and 11 of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 11, 2025, all of which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements to make decisions, and investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered when reviewing forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The information contained in this press release concerning the Company does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating whether or not to make an investment in the Company. The information is qualified entirely by reference to the Company's publicly disclosed information and the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements included in this press release.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its the directors, officers or employees as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this press release and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. In furnishing this press release, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide investors with access to any additional information or to update this press release or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this press release that may become apparent. The information and opinions contained in this press release are provided as at the date of this press release. The contents of this press release are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Each investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice.

Any website address included in this press release is an inactive textual reference only and information appearing on such website is not part of, and is not incorporated by reference in, this press release.

For further information please contact: Intact Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Intact Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer, 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]