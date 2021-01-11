InsurTech Innovator Deposit Rocket and Northbridge Insurance have revolutionized the Real Estate marketplace for home buyers, sellers and realtors, with an all-new guaranteed alternative to the cash deposit/certified cheque!

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Deposit RocketTM has launched a quick and easy alternative to the conventional cash deposit used in residential home purchases. Canadians can now unlock the equity in their existing home or liquid investments instantly with a Deposit Rocket Guarantee – making for a convenient and competitive offer.

Deposit RocketTM issues the Buyer a guarantee that is submitted by the Realtor along with the offer, instead of a certified cheque. The Deposit RocketTM Guarantee is simply the Buyer's 'promise to pay' the deposit guarantee amount, at closing. Deposit Rocket Guarantees are backed by an 'A-rated' insurer, making it as secure for the Seller as receiving a certified cheque.

Already a success in Australia, Deposit RocketTM has been reviewed by Federal, Provincial associations and by one of Canada's leading law firms for compliance in Canada, excluding Quebec, and is fully backed by the Northbridge Insurance® group of companies, rated "A" (excellent) by A.M. Best. Antree Demakos, J.D., CEO of Legal-Line.ca says "We are excited to introduce our four million annual users to a way to make a fast, guaranteed offer, without having to visit the bank!"

Deposit Rocket™ has a streamlined, end-to-end portal that features a quick fee calculator and provides instant qualification of buyers. "Having this online product simplifies and speeds up the journey for customers," says James Benson, CEO of the James Benson Group and top Keller Williams realtor. "It also makes the process for the realtors more efficient."

Deposit RocketTM Guarantees are available for up to 10% of the purchase price or $100,000 – for up to 9 months. The buyer can make as many offers with Deposit RocketTM as needed until they are the successful buyer, and at no additional cost. Ben Myers, President of Bullpen Consulting says, "The speed and flexibility of Deposit RocketTM give Realtors a tool to help their clients make the most competitive offer possible, where previously they were powerless to help."

Deposit Rocket™ has been launched by seasoned insurance and surety specialists with direct product and international experience. Deposit Rocket's CEO, Don Miller, underlines his vision: "Our goal is to take the friction out of freeing up deposit funds and the time-consuming exercise of the buyer obtaining a certified cheque to complete their offer. We've created a secure alternative that is almost instant, very convenient, and affordable – a better buying experience for all involved."

Leading Muskoka Broker Daryl Idiens at Sellbuyfly.com, says "Deposit Rocket will allow my out-of-town clients to make an offer without the inconvenience of providing a deposit cheque. They also won't miss out on any must-buy properties because their deposit funds were tied up."

Available to Canadians across all provinces, except Quebec, at depositrocket.ca

