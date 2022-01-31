InsurTech Disrupter CloudAdvisors Starts 2022 With A New Look

Canada's Employee Benefits Marketplace empowers employers and group benefit advisors with artificial intelligence technology.

VANCOUVER,BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - CloudAdvisors, Canada's largest insurtech disrupter, unveiled a refreshed look today to the Canadian benefits industry.

"At CloudAdvisors, we're passionate about building a better future for Canadian employers and the industry that serves them," says Matt Lister, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudAdvisors. "That's why today we're excited to introduce the new CloudAdvisors brand. Our new logo reflects a focused energy towards our mission: to build a digital marketplace that democratizes access to employee benefits, ensuring insurance coverage is better for everyone. The A for advice lives at the heart of our purpose; this new look emphasizes these values, along with our focus on the employer experience."

A Fully Digital Experience for Employee Benefits in Canada

In just a few short years, CloudAdvisors has both disrupted and innovated the insurance industry. Prior to CloudAdvisors' inception, benefit advisors lacked the necessary data their clients required to optimize insurance decisions. Now armed with the marketplace and artificial intelligence, advisors can streamline a powerful decision-making experience for the millions of employers that rely on them every year. With the addition of benchmarking, employees can expect competitive benefits from their employers, opening the door for discussions surrounding health care accessibility.

The platform enables advisors to search benefit products, generate industry-wide comparison data, and provide customized recommendations directly to their clients in seconds. "We need to continue to not just innovate, but disrupt ourselves and any old ways of doing business," adds Lister. "Our new look comes at the perfect time, as the discussion around employee benefits has never been louder."

About CloudAdvisors

Vancouver-based CloudAdvisors was founded in 2015 by a team of tech-savvy individuals who saw an opportunity to improve the outdated insurance industry. Today, more than 15,000 Canadian employers access the insurtech cloud platform and marketplace powered by artificial intelligence.Visit cloudadvisors.ca to learn more about how your company stacks up to your competitors' benefit plans today.

