InsureMyTrip Expands Product Offerings in Canada

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- InsureMyTrip has officially expanded its product offerings in Canada. Travelling Canadians, and visitors to the country, can now go online to InsureMyTrip.ca to quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance from the nation's top providers.

The recently launched InsureMyTrip.ca website is poised to become Canada's go-to comparison website for travel insurance*. The site offers Canadian-based travellers as well as visitors to Canada an expanding portfolio of plans, including all-inclusive plans for domestic and international trips, emergency medical and trip cancellation plans, and Visitor to Canada (VTC) plans.

The site boasts a growing selection of top-rated Visitor to Canada (VTC) plans. These plans provide visitors with emergency medical coverage while in Canada.

"We are excited to extend our reach into Canada and offer travellers a robust option to easily compare-and-buy coverage to fit their needs," says InsureMyTrip Senior Vice President Suzanne Morrow. "As travel rebounds, there is a greater demand for travel insurance options, and our powerful comparison engine delivers that solution."

Users also have access to an award-winning team of travel insurance experts to help them choose the right plan, and a library of online educational resources.

InsureMyTrip is a long-standing member of the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada (THIA).

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with offices in Toronto.

*Not available to Quebec residents.

