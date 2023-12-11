InsureMyTrip.ca Adds TIPS Travel Insurance to Its Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip, Canada's rapidly expanding travel insurance comparison website, proudly announces the addition of a new travel insurance provider to its platform.

Travellers can now access TIPS Travel Insurance plans, underwritten by Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada (Old Republic Canada). With this latest inclusion, InsureMyTrip.ca reinforces its commitment to offering a diverse and expansive selection of insurance options to meet the varied needs of Canadian travellers.

"TIPS Travel Insurance is proud to partner with InsureMyTrip," said Sharon Taube-Fox, Director of Travel Insurance Sales, Old Republic Canada. "InsureMyTrip provides a unique comparison platform that connects Canadian travellers to our affordable plans."

"TIPS Travel Insurance brings innovative insurance solutions tailored for today's traveller," said InsureMyTrip Senior Vice President Suzanne Morrow. "By integrating this product into our platform, we are taking another step forward in ensuring that Canadians have a variety of travel insurance coverage options to compare and make informed decisions about their travel insurance needs."

The recently launched InsureMyTrip.ca website is poised to become Canada's go-to comparison website for travel insurance*. The site offers Canadian-based travellers, as well as visitors to Canada, an expanding portfolio of plans, including all-inclusive plans for domestic and international trips, emergency medical, trip cancellation plans, and Visitor to Canada (VTC) plans.

About Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada

Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada ("Old Republic Canada") is a Canadian federally licensed Property and Casualty insurer, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, with our head office located in Hamilton, Ontario since 1887. We are an industry leader in the underwriting and administering of customized, private-label products for distributors of travel. Our strengths lie in our high quality products, customer service, and integrated administrative/claims capabilities developed from decades of supporting travellers. TIPS Travel Insurance is underwritten by Old Republic Canada. www.orcan.com

Old Republic Canada is part of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI). Old Republic International is a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance organizations. www.oldrepublic.com

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with offices in Toronto.

*Not available to Quebec residents.

