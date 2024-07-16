Insurance experts provide guidance to Ontario residents in wake of flash flooding

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In the aftermath of the intense flash flooding across southern Ontario today, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is providing insurance information to affected residents and has deployed its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP).

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel who are on hand at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) to help address consumers' general questions about home, business or vehicle insurance.

"Flooding and related sewer backup damage is costly for homeowners, businesses, and municipalities. Our thoughts are with all Ontarians whose property has been damaged and whose lives have been disrupted by today's severe flooding," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic. "The priority right now is ensuring the safety of those affected by today's intense flash flooding. Rest assured that Ontario's insurers are here to help. Anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged is encouraged to contact their insurance representative as soon as they are ready to start the claims process."

IBC has provided important insurance information to help affected residents understand insurance coverage and the various stages of the claims process on its webpage, Flooding and Insurance.

Every policy is different. Know what your insurance covers.

Overland flood coverage is optional and typically covers specific types of water damage, such as damage resulting from the overflow of lakes, ponds or rivers; surface water from heavy rainfall or melting snow; and groundwater or the rising of the water table, causing water to enter a home at the ground level or by seeping through windows, doors and walls. Homeowners are encouraged to reach out to their insurance representative with any questions about their policy.





Damage to vehicles from wind or water may be covered if you purchased the optional coverage (comprehensive and/or collision) as part of your policy. Check with your insurance representative to see what coverage you have.





Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific optional sewer backup coverage.





Subject to any applicable exclusions, the contents of your refrigerator and freezer may be covered for damage related to food spoilage caused by an accidental power interruption. In this situation, your fridge, freezer and their contents may be insured for a specified amount. Check your policy.





In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to stay in their homes because of insured damage may be entitled to additional living expenses. Check with your insurance representative to find out what your policy covers.

Tips for starting the claims process

When it is safe, take these steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.





Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.





If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.





Keep notes. Be as detailed as possible when documenting damage and providing information.





Keep all receipts related to cleanup.





If you've been displaced, keep the receipts for your additional living expenses. Ask your insurance representative if you are covered for additional living expenses and for what period of time.

Next steps

Once you have reported a loss, you will be assigned a claims adjuster by your insurance company. Given the number of people affected by the severe storm, it may take some time, but you will be contacted.





The claims adjuster will investigate the circumstances of the loss, examine the documents you provide and explain the claims process. Take notes and ask questions during these conversations.





Your insurance company might ask you to complete a proof of loss form to list the property and/or items that were damaged or destroyed, along with the corresponding value or cost of the damage or loss. Ask your insurance representative or claims adjuster to clarify anything you are unsure about.

For commercial insurance policyholders

Business interruption coverage is usually triggered by direct physical damage to your business or damage to a neighbouring business that causes your location to be shut down. Consult with your insurance representative to determine whether your business interruption coverage will cover the event.

