Canada's insurers urge further action as auto theft claims continue to soar in 2025

Losses from auto theft claims have surged by 200% over the past decade

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - New data released by Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reveals that auto theft claims rates and losses in Canada continue to soar well above historical levels. Although national auto theft claims counts and losses declined in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the long-term trend remains concerning. Over the past decade, losses have surged by 200% -- from just over $120 million in the first half of 2015 to more than $360 million in the first half of 2025.

2025 National Half-Year Auto Theft Claims Counts and Claims Costs*



Claims Counts Claims Losses First Half of 2015 8,567 $120,464,773 First Half of 2024 17,595 $547,772,301 First Half of 2025 12,887 $361,542,076 % change from H1 2015 to H1 2025 50 % 200 % % change from H1 2024 to H1 2025 -27 % -34 %

"IBC and its members applaud recent legislative actions taken by the federal government to strengthen border security and make bail and sentencing laws tougher for repeat and violent offenders, including those charged with violent vehicle theft," said Liam McGuinty, Vice-President, Federal Affairs, IBC. "While measures like these have been showing signs of success, the federal government must keep the pedal down in the fight against auto theft. Further measures, such as modernizing the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and continuing to strengthen border enforcement, are essential to tackling Canada's auto theft crisis."

"Concerted actions by law enforcement, insurers, governments and drivers to combat theft are showing progress, but more needs to be done," added McGuinty. "Canada's auto theft rates have soared in the last 10 years, placing pressure on drivers' insurance premiums, compromising public safety, and causing Canadians concern and trauma. Auto theft is not a victimless crime. A stolen car is just the tip of the iceberg. The proceeds from stolen vehicles fund organized crime, and the amount of this illicit funding is staggeringly high. Further action is urgently needed."

IBC encourages all orders of government to take further action to address the auto theft crisis, and it is calling on the federal government to continue implementing the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft. A key component of this plan is modernizing and updating the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to make cars harder to steal. One of the forces contributing to the decade-long increase in auto thefts is that vehicles have become easier to steal, reflecting the outdated nature of the safety standards.

The federal government must also fulfill its platform commitment to strengthen the Canada Border Services Agency's ability to prevent stolen vehicles from leaving the country. Expanding and modernizing the Interprovincial Record Exchange is also critical to improve data-sharing with provincial registries and close vehicle registration loopholes that enable theft. IBC applauds the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators for its efforts in this regard.

