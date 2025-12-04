Insurance experts available to help residents affected by the Thorncliffe Park condominium fire

Insurance Bureau of Canada offers helpline for affected residents

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - As residents continue to be displaced several days after a fire that engulfed two neighbouring condominium complexes in the Thorncliffe Park area of Toronto, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) to provide insurance information to affected residents.

On Thursday November 27, 2025, a five-alarm fire broke out at a condominium complex located at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive and 21 Overlea Boulevard. The fire is located in material that is sandwiched between the two buildings. In addition to the devastating fire, high carbon monoxide levels were detected, leading to the full evacuation of both buildings. At this time, the fire has yet to be contained and first responders continue to remain at the scene.

"Our hearts go out to the individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted by this unprecedented and challenging fire, and to those who have lost property," said Anne Marie Thomas, Director, Consumer and Industry Relations, IBC. "We applaud all the first responders who have been working tirelessly to fight this fire and provide critical supports to residents. Rest assured that anyone whose property was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process. Ontario's home, auto and business insurers are committed to protecting your tomorrow, by standing with you today."

IBC is in close contact with officials at the City of Toronto, as well as local emergency management officials. The situation is ongoing.

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) and [email protected] to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. This includes questions about additional living expenses for those who have been displaced.

When the Smoke Clears . . . What's Covered?

Home insurance policies cover damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policyholder.





All standard home insurance policies cover additional living expenses. If you've been displaced, keep the receipts for your living expenses (for example, hotel costs). Most homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies cover any reasonable additional living expenses for a specified period of time. Ask your insurance representative about the amount of additional living expenses you're entitled to claim.

Tips for Starting the Claims Process

Call your insurance representative as soon as possible. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.





When it is safe to do so, list all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.





Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca . Follow us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook . If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]