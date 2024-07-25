Insurance experts provide guidance following devastating wildfires in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - With nearly 200 active wildfires in Alberta, including a devastating fire that has already caused damage to structures in the Municipality of Jasper and forced thousands of people to evacuate, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) to provide general insurance information to affected residents.

IBC is in close contact with the provincial and federal governments and emergency management officials, as well as with municipal officials in the affected communities. This situation is changing extremely rapidly.

"Unfortunately, the wildfire that has impacted the Municipality of Jasper was confirmed by Parks Canada to have caused structure loss. As the extent of the damage is being assessed, our thoughts continue to be with the impacted residents whose lives have been disrupted and whose property has been damaged," said Rob de Pruis, National Director of Consumer and Industry Relations, IBC. "We applaud all the first responders who have been working tirelessly to protect lives and property. While recovery efforts continue, rest assured that anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process."

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's Virtual CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel who are on hand at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. Albertans can also visit IBC's 2024 Wildfire Season webpage to learn more about insurance coverage and the various stages of the claims process.

For information about the wildfire status at Jasper National Park, please visit Park Canada's Wildfire status webpage. Information about the current forest fire danger, forest fire activity and fire restrictions across the province can be found on the Government of Alberta's Wildfire webpage. Residents can also access the Government of Alberta's Wildfire Status Dashboard for real-time information on active fires, current fire danger across the province, and restricted fire zones in effect.

When the Smoke Clears . . . What's Covered?

All standard homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies cover damage caused by fire.

Damage to vehicles from fire is usually covered if comprehensive or all perils coverage car insurance was purchased. As this coverage is not mandatory, talk to your insurance representative to ensure that you have appropriate insurance coverage.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are evacuated or unable to return home as a result of insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses. For more information on additional living expenses, please refer to IBC's Additional Living Expenses brochure.

Tips for Starting the Claims Process

Call your insurance representative. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.

List all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

For commercial insurance policyholders

Just as with home insurance policies, all commercial property policies cover fire damage, so long as it was not intentional on behalf of any insured.

Business interruption coverage is usually triggered by direct physical damage to your business or damage to a neighbouring business that causes your location to be shut down. Consult with your insurance representative to determine whether your business interruption coverage will cover the event.

