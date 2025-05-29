Insurance experts available to help Manitoba residents affected by wildfire

Insurance Bureau of Canada offers helpline for affected residents

EDMONTON, AB, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Due to out-of-control wildfires in northern Manitoba, which have forced the evacuation of approximately 17,000 residents and prompted a provincewide state of emergency, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) to provide insurance information to affected residents.

"Our hearts go out to the individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted by these fires. We thank all the first responders and emergency officials who have been working so diligently to protect lives and property," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "The situation is extremely concerning, and we want to make sure those being evacuated from their homes can easily access the insurance supports they need at this difficult time. Manitoba's insurers are committed to protecting your tomorrow, by standing with you today."

IBC is in close contact with provincial government and emergency management officials, as well as with municipal officials in the affected communities. This situation is changing rapidly.

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) and [email protected] to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. This includes questions about Additional Living Expenses for those who have been evacuated. Affected residents can also visit IBC's Wildfires & Insurance webpage to learn more about insurance and the various stages of the claims process.

When the Smoke Clears . . . What's Covered?

Home insurance policies cover damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policy holder.

All standard home insurance policies cover additional living expenses (ALE). If you've been ordered by a civil or provincial authority to leave your home, keep the receipts for your living expenses (for example, hotel costs). Most homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies cover any reasonable additional living expenses for a specified period of time. Ask your insurance representative about the amount of living expenses you're entitled to claim.

Tips for Starting the Claims Process

Call your insurance representative as soon as possible. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.

When it is safe to do so, list all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

Seasonal or secondary residences

When it is safe to do so, check any seasonal or secondary residences (e.g., cottages) and report any damage to your insurance representative as soon as possible. Policies for these properties may have different coverage or limits than a primary home insurance policy. Review your policy or check with your insurance professional to confirm your coverage.

