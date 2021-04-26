Insurance Bureau of Canada Statement following Ontario Government's Introduction of MOMS Act

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, introduced legislation to enable provincial oversight of the towing industry in Ontario, as well as to improve overall road safety. Following the announcement of the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021 (MOMS Act), Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), issued the following statement:

"IBC commends Minister Mulroney and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for introducing legislation that, if passed, would make roads and highways safer for drivers and tackle the rampant fraud that has driven up their auto insurance rates.

Dangerous driving has no place on our roads, as it puts innocent drivers and pedestrians at risk. We are pleased to see that this legislation would combat high-risk driving through stiffer fines and increased penalties for dangerous drivers who engage in stunt driving, street racing and aggressive driving. The MOMS Act paves the way for safer roads ahead.

With this proposed legislation, the Government of Ontario is also making significant progress on its commitment to establish oversight of the towing industry in the province. IBC and its members have long advocated for much-needed reforms in the towing industry and have been working with the government and other stakeholders as part of the technical advisory group. We congratulate the government for listening and taking this bold action for the benefit of drivers in the province.

When it comes to Ontario's roads, our priorities are road safety and consumer protection for all drivers and pedestrians. We're committed to continuing to work with the provincial government and other stakeholders to make Ontario's roads the safest they can be."

The MOMS Act would:

Strengthen the province's oversight of the towing sector by creating the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021. This act would require tow operators, tow truck drivers and vehicle storage operators to be certified. It would also set new standards for customer protection and roadside behaviours and include penalties for non-compliance. If passed, the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 would be stand-alone legislation.

Introduce measures to combat high-risk driving and improve road safety, including higher fines, longer driver's licence suspensions and longer vehicle impoundment periods for drivers who engage in stunt driving, street racing and aggressive driving.

Introduce measures to protect vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and highway workers, and improve truck safety.

IBC works to educate consumers on road safety and their towing rights. For more information, drivers are encouraged to visit IBC's Know Your Tow page.

