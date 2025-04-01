Insurance Bureau of Canada provides guidance following Ontario ice storm

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Following an intense ice storm that impacted parts of Ontario over the weekend, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) wants to ensure that affected residents have the insurance information they need to begin the claims process. A massive accumulation of freezing rain and ice that began on Friday, March 28, resulted in fallen trees and downed power lines, and hundreds of thousands of Ontarians lost power.

"Some of the hardest-hit areas still do not have power restored, and it could be days before the entire electricity network is repaired. As people continue to grapple with the damage caused by this storm, I want them to know Ontario's insurers are here to help and will be there to support customers every step of the way," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, IBC. "Rest assured that anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process. Those with general insurance questions are encouraged to contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

Rest easier. Know what's covered.

The frequency and severity of storms are increasing across Canada. If you have been impacted by this freezing rain event, call your insurance provider right away to start the claims process. Most insurers have 24/7 claims reporting.

If your power has gone out, take action immediately and safely try to maintain warm temperatures in your home to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Damage to homes caused by an ice storm, including damage caused by wind and rain, is usually covered, such as:

Damage caused by flying debris or fallen trees and/or branches.

Damage to your home and its contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind.

Insurance can also cover the following, depending on the details of your policy:

Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Ice damming can occur when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight. Coverage for ice damming is most often an optional coverage. Speak to your insurance representative if you are concerned about such loss or damage.

Subject to any applicable exclusions, the contents of your refrigerator and freezer may be covered for damage related to food spoilage caused by an accidental power interruption. If damaged, your fridge, freezer and their contents may be insured for a specified amount. Check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to stay in their homes because of insured damage may be entitled to additional living expenses. Check with your insurance representative to find out what your policy covers.

What should I do if the storm damaged my property?

Once it is safe to do so, you should:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties for damaged items.

Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep notes and be as detailed as possible when documenting damage and providing information.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup.

Next steps

Once you have reported a loss, you will be assigned a claims adjuster by your insurance company. Given the number of people affected by this ice storm, it may take some time, but you will be contacted. The claims adjuster will investigate the circumstances of the loss, examine the documents you provide and explain the process. Take notes and ask questions during these conversations. Your insurance company might ask you to complete a Proof of Loss form to list the property and/or items that have been damaged or destroyed, with the corresponding value or cost of the damage or loss. Ask your insurance representative or claims adjuster to clarify anything you are unsure about.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]