Insurance Bureau of Canada Applauds 2023 Ontario Budget

IBC applauds the Ontario government on the release of its 2023 Budget – Building a Strong Ontario. The government has identified increasing insurance premiums as a challenge to driver affordability and committed to taking action in response. This budget demonstrates the government's focus on improving auto insurance in the province by reducing costs, increasing choice and cracking down on fraud.

"It is clear the government is committed to making driving less expensive for Ontarians," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, IBC. "IBC and its members stand ready to work with the government and all other stakeholders interested in making auto insurance more affordable for drivers."

