Insurance advice and information following tornado in Ontario

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in the south-east area of Barrie, Ontario today. There has been significant damage caused by this severe weather event.

"Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by this significant weather event, and we thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to ensure the personal safety of those living in the area," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "This is a traumatic event. Rest assured that anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process. Those with general insurance questions are encouraged to contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

Every policy is different. Know what your insurance covers.

Your insurance representative can confirm the coverage you have with your current policy. Damage to homes caused by a tornado, including wind and rain, is usually covered, such as:

Losses caused by flying debris or fallen trees and/or branches.

Losses to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind.

Damage to vehicles from wind or water, if you have comprehensive coverage as part of your policy. This coverage is optional, so check with your insurance representative to see what coverage you have purchased.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to stay in their homes because of insured damage may be entitled to additional living expenses. Check with your insurance representative to find out what your policy covers.

Tips for starting the claims process

When it is safe to do so, take these steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.

Keep notes and be as detailed as possible when providing information. Be sure to keep all receipts related to cleanup.

Contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) if you need further information about home, business or car insurance.

For more insurance information related to wind damage and tornadoes, visit: http://www.ibc.ca/on/disaster/wind

