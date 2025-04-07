Insulet Launches Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Canada, a Revolutionary New Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes Ages Two Years and Above

New Diabetes Canada Guidelines 1 recommend people with type 1 diabetes use an Automated Insulin Delivery System (AID) System for diabetes management

Approximately 300,000 Canadians have type 1 diabetes, with the number of cases growing at an estimated 4.4% per year 2

The Omnipod 5 System is designed to be customer-centric and aims to deliver exceptional ease of use. It has demonstrated strong clinical results including lower A1c and improved time in range, while maintaining low time in hypoglycemia3

OAKVILLE, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that Omnipod 5 is now commercially available in Canada. Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless, waterproof* Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System approved for use in Canada for people with type 1 diabetes ages two years and above.

Canadians living with type 1 diabetes have long anticipated the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System. Among the first to access this groundbreaking technology, 21-year-old Alyssa Andricciola and 3-year-old Alaiza Feitor Ponte with mom Melissa, speak with excitement about the innovation and starting a new chapter in their diabetes management.

The Omnipod 5 AID System is compatible in Canada with the Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems to continuously adapt and automatically deliver insulin according to the user's personal needs, simplifying diabetes for patients. Public reimbursement for Omnipod 5 is currently in place in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Insulet is actively working to expand Omnipod 5 coverage across additional provinces and territories throughout the country.

"We are thrilled to bring our flagship Omnipod 5 AID System to Canadians," said Janet James, General Manager, Insulet Canada. "This marks a significant step forward to help improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes. We have seen first-hand the health and lifestyle benefits Omnipod 5 provides to our users in other countries and are eager to see timely access provided for all Canadians with type 1 diabetes through their provincial health plans."

Living with diabetes is very burdensome and often involves constant monitoring and multiple daily injections, or dealing with cumbersome pumps with tubing, all of which can contribute to the constant stress of managing glucose levels. In fact, people with diabetes make an estimated 180 more decisions each day about their health than someone without diabetes4.

Omnipod 5 is designed to make living with diabetes simpler, delivering exceptional ease of use; it automatically manages glucose levels, eliminating multiple daily injections, insulin pump tubing or routine fingersticks≠, providing a seamless and intuitive System that adjusts insulin doses automatically based on real-time glucose readings.

"The availability of Omnipod 5 is truly a game-changer, with the opportunity for improvements in how people live with type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Amish Parikh, an Endocrinologist in Ontario. "This highly anticipated AID innovation offers the potential to optimize health outcomes."

Alyssa Andricciola, a newly licensed registered practical nurse who has been on multiple daily insulin injections for 13 years to manage her type 1 diabetes shares how she's looking forward to Omnipod 5 helping her live with less worry, greater simplicity, and more freedom.

"I'm excited about having a more discreet method for managing my diabetes and avoiding the need for frequent injections to correct my blood sugar. I'm hoping Omnipod 5 will help me have better glucose control and overall better diabetes management. I am looking forward to saying goodbye to the worry and stress of managing this chronic condition, making my life with diabetes simpler," said Andricciola.

To learn more about Omnipod 5, talk to your doctor and please visit www.omnipod.com.

To stay informed of Omnipod 5 public access in your province, join the Interest List here.

* The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 metres (25 feet) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod® 5 Controller is not waterproof. Please consult Sensor manufacturer user guide for Sensor waterproof rating. ≠ Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

References

1. Glycemic Management Across the Lifespan for People With Type 1 Diabetes: A Clinical Practice Guideline Halperin, Ilana J. et al. Canadian Journal of Diabetes, Volume 49, Issue 1, 5 – 18. https://www.canadianjournalofdiabetes.com/action/showPdf?pii=S1499-2671%2825%2900001-2 2. Type 1 Diabetes Index, accessed March 27, 2025 3. Brown S. et al. Diabetes Care. 2021;44:1630-1640. Prospective pivotal trial in 240 participants with T1D aged 6 - 70 yrs. Study included a 14-day standard therapy (ST) phase followed by a 3-month Omnipod 5 hybrid closed-loop (HCL) phase. Mean time in range (3.9-10.0 mmol/L or 70-180mg/dL) in adults/adolescents as measured by CGM: ST = 64.7%, 3-mo Omnipod 5 = 73.9%, P<0.0001. Mean time in range (3.9-10.0 mmol/L or 70-180mg/dL) in children as measured by CGM: ST = 52.5%, 3-mo Omnipod 5 = 68.0%, P<0.0001. Mean HbA1c: ST vs. Omnipod 5 use in adults/adolescents (14-70 yrs) and children (6-13.9 yrs), respectively (7.16% vs 6.78% or 55 mmol/mol vs. 51 mmol/mol, P<0.0001; 7.67% vs 6.99% or 60mmol/mol vs 53 mmol/mol), P<0.0001). Mean time in hypoglycaemic range in adults/adolescents (<3.9 mmol/L or <70mg/dL as measured by CGM) as measured by CGM: ST = 1.89%, 3-mo Omnipod 5 = 1.32%, P<0.0001. Mean time in hypoglycaemic range in children (<3.9 mmol/L or <70mg/dL as measured by CGM): ST = 2.21%, 3-mo Omnipod 5 = 1.78%, P<0.0456. 4. Erin Digitale Scopeblog Stanford. [2017-11-29]. New research keeps diabetics safer during sleep. https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2014/05/08/new-research-keeps-diabetics-safer-during-sleep/

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero finger pricks≠, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2025 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod Logo and Podder are registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. Dexcom and Dexcom G6 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation.

INS-OHS-03-2025-00265V2.0

SOURCE Insulet Corporation

Media Contact: Angela Geryak Wiczek, (978) 932-0611, [email protected]