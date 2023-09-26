Institute of Corporate Directors partners with the Canadian Credit Union Association to strengthen director effectiveness in the credit union sector

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) are pleased to announce a significant and exclusive strategic alliance to CCUA's credit union members, to elevate director success and provide them with unparalleled resources and expertise in the credit union sector's ever-evolving landscape.

The ICD and CCUA will collaborate to provide CCUA member credit unions with ICD membership, resources, professional development programs, and peer-to-peer networking events to help them make informed decisions, embrace innovation, and confidently navigate industry challenges.

"We're excited to support and enhance CCUA's efforts to provide good governance to all its members," says Rahul Bhardwaj, ICD's President and CEO. "Together, we're committed to unlocking new opportunities, advancing corporate governance, and fostering enhanced director performance for the credit union sector in today's evolving landscape."

"CCUA continues to be committed to delivering value-added services for our members. We're thrilled to join forces with ICD to leverage their rich knowledge and expertise in director education and offer our members access to world-class education and resources," says Jeff Guthrie, CCUA's President and CEO. "This partnership will greatly elevate our members' ability to serve their communities successfully."

The Institute of Corporate Directors and the Canadian Credit Union Association are committed to fostering excellence and leadership within the corporate governance and financial sectors. This alliance will further strengthen this commitment, driving our collective impact and success.

To learn more, visit www.icd.ca/CCUA.

About the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)

Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit, not-for-profit and Crown sectors.

As Canada's largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,300 members across a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

ICD members provide board oversight across all sectors of the economy and institutions that impact the lives of virtually every Canadian. Learn more at icd.ca.

About Canadian Credit Union Association:

The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is the national trade association for Canada's credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. Canada's 197 credit unions and caisses populaires are leaders in small business lending and hold $301 billion in assets. As the united voice for Canadian credit unions to governments across Canada, CCUA champions and advocates for credit unions as they help Canadians achieve financial well-being. We provide quality research and education and raise awareness of the Canadian credit union sector. CCUA delivers value-driven services to its members, with the success of credit unions at the core of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.ccua.com.

