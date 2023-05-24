TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) announced the appointment of Gigi Dawe, LL.M, as Vice President of Policy & Research, effective June 5, 2023.

"A recognized leader in Canadian corporate governance, Gigi has extensive knowledge of governance structure and is an authority on board performance, strategy, and risk oversight," says Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO. "In this role, Gigi will bring her wealth of experience in corporate governance and sustainability to help lead the organization's thought leadership in corporate governance."

Gigi Dawe (CNW Group/Institute of Corporate Directors)

"The ICD is in an enviable position with more than 17,000 corporate governance leaders across the country," says Dawe. "I look forward to the opportunity to further support ICD's purpose to improve trust and confidence in Canadian organizations by developing and activating directors."

During her 20-year tenure at the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA), Gigi launched the governance discipline to facilitate enhanced board and executive response to emerging market demands. She teaches Corporate Responsibility and Ethics in the Master of Financial Accountability program at York University. She is a board and governance committee member of Youthdale Treatment Centres. She also serves on the advisory boards of the Embedding Project, the Canada Climate Law Initiative, and the International Corporate Governance Network's (ICGN) Human Capital Committee. She is a past board member of Active Healthy Kids Canada and Family Daycare Services Toronto and was co-chair of the ICGN's Board Governance Committee. Gigi obtained a Master of Laws at Osgoode Hall Law School.

About the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)

Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit, not-for-profit and Crown sectors.

As Canada's largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,000 members across a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

ICD members provide board oversight across all sectors of the economy and institutions that impact the lives of virtually every Canadian. Learn more at icd.ca.

