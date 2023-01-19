Recipients will be officially recognized and celebrated during the 2023 ICD National Director Conference & Fellowship Awards Gala in Montreal on June 14

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) announced four senior corporate governance leaders as recipients of the 2023 ICD Fellowship Award. Established in 1997, the prestigious ICD Fellowship designation (F.ICD) recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions and leadership in serving on boards of Canadian enterprises and not-for-profit organizations.

2023 ICD Fellowship Award Recipients:

Benita Warmbold (CNW Group/Institute of Corporate Directors) John Bowey (CNW Group/Institute of Corporate Directors) Jacynthe Côté (CNW Group/Institute of Corporate Directors) Jackie Sheppard (CNW Group/Institute of Corporate Directors)

John H. Bowey , MBA, FCA, FCPA, ICD.D





, MBA, FCA, FCPA, ICD.D Jacynthe Côté, ICD.D





Jackie Sheppard, MA, LLB, LL.D, QC





Benita M. Warmbold , FCPA, FCA, ICD.D

Biographies are available here.



"Being on a board is harder today than almost any time in Canada's modern history. It takes more work. Directors must be prepared for a host of issues that as little as two years ago were marginal but are now central to the company's strategy and purpose," says Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO. "This year's inductees embody the excellence, integrity and leadership in Canadian boardrooms to position their organizations for success."

Nominated by their peers, the inductees are reviewed by a Selection Committee that includes highly respected individuals from Canada's director community. In addition to demonstrated leadership on the boards they serve, other contributions to excellence in governance are considered, such as thought leadership, education and mentorship activities.



To date, 101 directors across Canada have received this award, including this year's recipients. The awards will be presented at the Fellowship Awards Gala on June 14 in Montreal as part of the 2023 ICD National Director Conference.

About the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)

Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit, not-for-profit and Crown sectors.

As Canada's largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 16,500 members across a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

ICD members provide board oversight across all sectors of the economy and institutions that impact the lives of virtually every Canadian. Learn more at icd.ca.

SOURCE Institute of Corporate Directors

For further information: Media Contact: Ryan Strang, APR, Director of Communications, [email protected]