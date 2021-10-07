Institute for Sustainable Finance Virtually Opens The Market

Launched in 2019 at Smith School of Business at Queen's University, the Institute of Sustainable Finance (ISF) is a collaborative hub for academia, private sector, and government focused on increasing Canada's sustainable finance capacity. The ISF's mission is to "Align mainstream financial markets with Canada's transition to a prosperous sustainable economy." The ISF pursues this mission based on the four pillars of research, education, collaboration and outreach.

Today, the ISF is launching a new report called Changing Gears: Sustainable Finance Progress in Canada. This report provides a detailed assessment of Canada's progress to scale sustainable finance and bolster Canadian competitiveness, using the Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance's 2019 recommendations as its starting point. After interviews with 34 leading Canadian experts, including with three members of the original Expert Panel, the key takeaway is that Canada has made progress but needs to move with greater urgency in aligning our financial systems with a global low-carbon transition, and must shift into a higher gear—especially as the world rushes ahead.

