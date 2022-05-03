Instacart Now Partners With Canada's Top Five Grocers, Adds Ten New Retailers

"At Instacart, we're proud to deepen our presence across Canada and serve as a retail enablement platform for key retailers countrywide, from the largest grocers to small businesses and local favourites," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "We know that the demand for same-day delivery of groceries and essential goods is ubiquitous across Canada and we're committed to creating more ways for Canadians to connect with retailers of all sizes. We'll continue to increase our footprint across Canada and create the best online grocery shopping experience possible for both our retail partners and customers."

Customers in Ontario can now shop from Metro's wide selection of more than 26,000 grocery and pharmacy items to be delivered from the store to their door in as fast as one hour. In addition, customers can now order same-day delivery from discount retailer Giant Tiger, specialty grocer Galleria Supermarket, pet supplies retailer Menagerie Pet Shop, sports nutrition retailers Popeye's Supplements and Healthy Planet, local favorites Dolce & Gourmondo, Nature's Emporium, Super Natural Market, Grande Cheese Markets, and more. Discount retailer Dollarama, arts and crafts retailer Michaels and office supplies retailer Staples are now expanding their partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery countrywide.

"To better support our customers and access the rapidly growing market of same-day grocery delivery, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Instacart to make it even easier for Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day," said Simon Rodrigue, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This service is an excellent advantage to our loyal customers and now more than 180 Giant Tiger stores will have access to our products for same-day delivery. This partnership will help more Canadians to experience Giant Tiger's fun and easy shopping experience and solidify our position as Canada's favourite discount retailer."

"We applaud Instacart's work with Canadian retailers, particularly the small businesses that are the backbone of the Canadian economy," said Barry Lanteigne, President at Distribution Canada Inc. "As independent grocers continue to evolve their omnichannel strategies, we look forward to continuing our work with Instacart to bring independent grocers across Canada online."

To access Metro, Loblaws, Walmart, Costco, Giant Tiger, Dollarama, Michaels and more for same-day delivery, customers can visit www.instacart.ca or the Instacart App and navigate to the storefront of their choosing.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading retail enablement platform that works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. Today, Instacart partners with more than 750 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Millions of busy people and families turn to Instacart to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers pick, pack and deliver orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store, ads and insights for retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Hundreds of retailers partner with Instacart to power their e-commerce experiences across the Instacart App and their own white-label sites and solutions. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

SOURCE Instacart

For further information: [email protected]