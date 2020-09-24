Instacart and Sephora Partner to Launch Same-day Delivery Across North America

"We're thrilled to partner with Instacart and continue to provide an innovative and seamless shopping experience for our clients," said Carolyn Bojanowski, SVP and GM of eCommerce for Sephora. "We're always looking for unique, yet practical ways to meet our clients at every touchpoint; and now more than ever, we know they seek ease and convenience. With our Instacart partnership, we can offer a new same-day delivery service option to our existing clients, and also introduce some of the benefits of being a Sephora client to Instacart's marketplace."

As part of this partnership, Instacart has developed new product functionality that brings the uniqueness of the Sephora store experience to life on the Instacart marketplace. The new consumer shopping design makes it easier for Sephora Beauty Insiders and new customers alike to seamlessly browse and shop from Sephora's more than 300 carefully curated brands and thousands of unique products, and quickly find their perfect color through a new, one-click shade selector.

Additionally, Sephora and Instacart are bringing the perks of Sephora's beloved Beauty Insider loyalty program to the Instacart marketplace. Now, all Beauty Insider members can earn points on every Sephora purchase they make via Instacart. Beauty Insider members in the U.S. and Canada will also have access to Sephora's legendary Savings Events on Instacart, giving customers access to the great deals they've come to know and love from Sephora, coupled with delivery in as fast as an hour.

Customers can begin shopping from Sephora on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/sephora in the U.S. or www.instacart.ca/sephora-canada in Canada; or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then enter their zip code, select Sephora's storefront and can begin adding beauty and wellness products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery days in advance.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email [email protected] .

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in grocery delivery and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

