Inspirit Foundation's 100% Impact Portfolio Debunks Financial Trade-Off Myth of Impact Investments

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Inspirit Foundation has released 10 Years Later: From 100% Fully Committed to 100% Fully Allocated, a report documenting a decade of its 100% impact portfolio.

From 2016 to 2025, Inspirit's portfolio outperformed its traditional benchmark by 0.7%, countering the long-held industry assumption that investing for social and environmental impact requires sacrificing financial returns. The findings represent what is believed to be the only portfolio of its kind in the world to prove financial outperformance over a full decade.

"We now have ten years of evidence that a sustainable approach to investing does not mean accepting lower returns," said Jory Cohen, report author and former Director of Finance and Impact Investment at Inspirit Foundation. "Our hope is that this track record gives other foundations, endowments, and institutional investors the confidence to align their asset base with their mission and values."

Portfolio Performance Highlights:

Carbon Reduction : Emissions were cut by approximately 80%.

: Emissions were cut by approximately 80%. Sustainable Development Goals Alignment : All investments advanced the outcomes of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

: All investments advanced the outcomes of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Private Market Success: Inspirit made 30 private impact investments with no losses to date.

"I am proud of how we shifted capital in service of climate and community, and how we shifted narratives in both the financial and philanthropic sectors," said Mitchell Anderson, Former Board Chair and Finance and Investment Committee Chair. "We often ended up pushing traditional financial sector actors to be bolder. We challenged leaders on their commitments to equity. We influenced other foundations."

A hallmark of Inspirit's strategy has been its willingness to be the "first money in", frequently the initial investor to back opportunities too risky for traditional capital markets.

"People told us that no one would invest in a community bond--Jory Cohen and Inspirit took the opposite approach," said Claudia Hepburn, CEO of Windmill Microlending. "Inspirit was Windmill's first investor, shared their due diligence, and advocated to other investors. Since then, Windmill has raised $60 million in community bonds, growing our client base tenfold."

The Foundation now shifts its focus beyond its own capital allocations to influencing the financial system as a whole. For Inspirit, ten years of evidence confirms that investing for good is not a compromise on financial performance, but a path towards it.

SOURCE Inspirit Foundation

Media Contact: Jozef Agtarap, Communications and Outreach Manager, [email protected], 416-644-3600 ext. 107