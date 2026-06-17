"Putting Canada on the map" -- Journalism Futures Fund opens $500,000 project-based funding round

The pooled fund for Canadian journalism also announces an international grant from U.S. journalism funder Press Forward

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Journalism Futures Fund (JFF) launched a new round of philanthropic funding for independent journalism, focusing on project-based grants on the theme of Audience Relationships.

"Some of the most interesting ideas in journalism in Canada right now are about reaching audiences the industry has long overlooked," said Asmaa Malik, Advisor to the JFF. "What's usually missing isn't vision, it's the room to test those ideas. This funding is about creating that room, and investing in the people willing to draw in and engage new audiences."

The new round of the JFF will support 8 to 12 projects with grants ranging from $15,000 to $150,000 CAD; the total funding for this round is $500,000 CAD. The project-based round follows the Fund's 2025 Organizational Funding round, which granted $1.875 million CAD in operational support over three years to six independent journalism organizations.

"Organizational funding helps independent journalism outlets grow and thrive. Project-based funding allows space for experimentation – this is the 'futures' side of the Fund. And we can't wait to see what ideas come through the door," said Sadia Zaman, CEO of the Inspirit Foundation, the administrator of the JFF. The Foundation has been funding journalism since 2019.

The Journalism Futures Fund is the first pooled fund for journalism in Canada; philanthropic and individual donors collaborate to achieve greater reach and impact than they could achieve alone. Granting decisions are made by leaders from the sector. The Fund prioritizes newsrooms led by journalists from communities underserved in Canadian media.

It's an approach that has gained recognition from the U.S.-based funder Press Forward, the largest pooled journalism fund in the world. In May, Press Forward granted $250,000 USD to the JFF as part of their Global Local News Catalyst Funds, citing the JFF's "collaboration, creativity and respect for underserved applicants. The JFF is putting Canada on the map for journalism funding, and we're looking forward to seeing what they do next," said Press Forward's Executive Director, Dale R. Anglin.

Applications for the Journalism Futures Fund's Project Funding round open on June 17 and close July 22, 2026.

More information:

SOURCE Inspirit Foundation

Media Contact: Jozef Agtarap | [email protected]