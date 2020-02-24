Inspiring Young Women to Pursue a Career in Science

Day one will begin with keynote speaker Gina Cody, the first woman to be awarded a PhD in building engineering from Concordia University, and recently named one of Canada's 2020 Top 25 Women of Influence. Day two will feature keynote speaker Laura Bielecki, Manager of Flight Simulator Operations for Transport Canada.

Event partners include the Cornwall Community Hospital, the River Institute, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, St. Lawrence College, and Transport Canada. The conference will be co-chaired by Jane Travers, Vice-President of Asset Management and Optimization at OPG, and Jessica Polak, Vice-President of South Central Operations at OPG.

"From an early age, I knew I wanted to be an engineer and now, as a professional with 30 years of experience, I enjoy opportunities to encourage young women to pursue the sciences," said Jane Travers, Vice-President of Asset Management and Optimization at OPG. "I am thrilled to be part of this event with so many remarkable female role models sharing their passion for STEM."

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas assets.

