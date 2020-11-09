Inspiring talks delivered in the schools or on virtual platforms throughout Québec! - Launch of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Between now and November 20, 2020, over 12 000 students from elementary school to university throughout the 17 regions of Québec will take part in the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école. On the program are many presentations, to be delivered in class or on virtual platforms by hundreds of passionate entrepreneurs! What a great way to pay tribute to the human adventure of entrepreneurship on National Entrepreneurship Day and during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

"Despite the challenges of the current school year, education professionals throughout Québec will continue to adapt their practices in order to offer awareness-raising presentations and other activities. Kudos, and thank you, for all the work you do every day on behalf of our young people!" said Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

"The Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école allows young people to experience the human adventure that is entrepreneurship and be inspired to breathe life into their ideas. The Gouvernement du Québec is proud to support OSEntreprendre in its efforts to promote the entrepreneurial spirit of Quebecers," said Samuel Poulin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (for youth), on behalf of the Secrétariat à la jeunesse.

"Integrated into our educational processes, the spirit of entrepreneurship makes it possible for students to have meaningful and concrete experiences. Thank you for helping to empower young people and for enabling them to develop their creative ideas," said Julie Thibault, principal of the École secondaire de Cabano, under the umbrella of the Fleuve-et-des-Lacs school service centre.

Lory Gendron, founder and Director General of GPM Environnement ltée, who gave a presentation last year, added: "This wonderful experience was just as enriching for me as it was for the young people involved. I hope that I have motivated them to try their hands at entrepreneurship projects, big and small."

These gatherings will be shared on the Facebook page of OSEntreprendre.

About the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Each year, with the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, OSEntreprendre raises the awareness of young people from elementary school to university throughout Québec by means of free presentations offered in the schools (and on virtual platforms this year) by entrepreneurs from their communities. The Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école is organized by OSEntreprendre and is an initiative of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, supported by the Gouvernement du Québec.

Daphné Asselin · [email protected] · 418-644-4255, extension 2173

