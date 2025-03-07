INSPIRING IDEAS, IMMERSIVE INNOVATION: UK HOUSE @SXSW 2025 UNVEILS LINEUP

From exploring the latest industry trends to meeting the brilliant minds behind next-generation tech and creativity, UK House offers a dynamic space for discovery and connection. Whether it's AI breakthroughs, immersive storytelling, or emerging creative technologies, the UK House lineup ensures that attendees can experience the best of UK innovation in action.

The just-released UK House @SXSW 2025's schedule features dynamic discussions with thought leaders in the tech and creative industries and celebrations of the transformative power of US-UK collaboration.

On International Women's Day, the UK House program will spotlight the influence and experiences of women leaders in creative technology, reflecting the UK's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Alan Gogbashian, the UK's Deputy Trade Commissioner North America, will be at UK House engaging with US investors, buyers and business leaders to discuss opportunities to fuel their growth by partnering with the UK.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- UK House @ SXSW 2025 is set to be a must-visit hub for cutting-edge ideas, immersive experiences and high-impact networking. Taking place March 8-11, the just-released program features thought-provoking discussions with industry leaders, interactive showcases of UK innovation and invaluable opportunities to connect with the trailblazers shaping the future of tech and creativity.

This year's lineup includes a Conversation Series featuring innovators from the UK and US, a special partnership with WIRED and immersive demonstrations of game-changing technology and creative breakthroughs. With a strong focus on UK-US partnerships, UK House will spotlight the talent, ideas and collaborations driving global innovation.

Program highlights include:

Conversation Series in partnership with WIRED: The Innovation Imperative: Charlotte Blank , US CMO of Jaguar Land Rover North America , delves into the intersection of behavioral science and strategic leadership, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, adapting to meet the evolving expectations of future consumers.

, US CMO of Jaguar Land Rover , delves into the intersection of behavioral science and strategic leadership, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, adapting to meet the evolving expectations of future consumers. Conversation Series: This is London Calling, Bringing BBC + Roblox to Gen Z: How has the world's oldest broadcaster leveraged gaming to reach elusive Gen Z and Gen A audiences? Charles Hambro , CEO & Co-Founder of GEEIQ and James Reevell, Executive Editor for Youth Audiences, BBC iPlayer & BBC3, provide insights into the next frontier of audience engagement.

How has the world's oldest broadcaster leveraged gaming to reach elusive Gen Z and Gen A audiences? , CEO & Co-Founder of GEEIQ and James Reevell, Executive Editor for Youth Audiences, BBC iPlayer & BBC3, provide insights into the next frontier of audience engagement. Conversation Series in partnership with WIRED: How UK & US Tech Collaboration is Transforming the Music Industry : Panelists Rubin Patel , CEO of TenWest; LaTecia Johnson , Co-Founder, Ingenius Studios; and Anne McKinnon , CEO and co-founder, Ristband; moderated by WIRED Editor Michael Calore , will discuss how transatlantic tech innovation continues to reshape music creation, distribution and audience engagement.

Panelists , CEO of TenWest; , Co-Founder, Ingenius Studios; and , CEO and co-founder, Ristband; moderated by WIRED Editor , will discuss how transatlantic tech innovation continues to reshape music creation, distribution and audience engagement. Tea Tasting of 'SpecialTea' - Special-TEA: Created by British company Tregothnan in a nod to the special relationship between the US and the UK, the first-ever transatlantic tea blend will debut at afternoon tea with scones at UK House. 'SpecialTea' features leaves from tea planted in Cornwall by His Royal Highness Prince Philip and tea from Charleston, South Carolina .

Created by British company Tregothnan in a nod to the special relationship between the US and the UK, the first-ever transatlantic tea blend will debut at afternoon tea with scones at UK House. 'SpecialTea' features leaves from tea planted in by His Royal Highness Prince Philip and tea from . Conversation Series: Cultural Power: Zaid Al-Qassab , Global CEO of M&C Saatchi Group, leads an essential deep-dive into cultural power - what it means, why it's the driving force behind brand relevance, who's wielding it effectively and why it's the ultimate competitive edge in 2025 and provide the ultimate playbook for future-ready brand success.

, Global CEO of M&C Saatchi Group, leads an essential deep-dive into cultural power - what it means, why it's the driving force behind brand relevance, who's wielding it effectively and why it's the ultimate competitive edge in 2025 and provide the ultimate playbook for future-ready brand success. The Future of AI: Who wins, who loses and how do we shape it? Industry and government panelists including Polina Zvyagina , AI Policy & Governance Director at Meta; Austin Carson , SeedAI's Founder & CEO; Saumil Shah , VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO at Arm; and William Cutler , Head of Tech Policy and Deputy UK Tech Envoy at the British Consulate San Francisco, debate the critical infrastructure policies and industry partnerships governments need to build an AI-enabled future in a discussion moderated by B Cavello, Director of Emerging Technologies at Aspen Digital.

Industry and government panelists including , AI Policy & Governance Director at Meta; , SeedAI's Founder & CEO; , VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO at Arm; and , Head of Tech Policy and Deputy UK Tech Envoy at the British Consulate San Francisco, debate the critical infrastructure policies and industry partnerships governments need to build an AI-enabled future in a discussion moderated by B Cavello, Director of Emerging Technologies at Aspen Digital. Conversation Series: The Attention Economy: How to Entertain in 2O25: Does every brand need to entertain to stay relevant? Dan Salkey , Founder and Strategy Partner at Small World; Lindsey Camell , Partnerships & Location Based Experiences North America at Hasbro; Claire Nance , Head of Global Gaming Business Success Strategy at Activision Blizzard, debate whether brands should create culture or stop chasing trends, and what brand fame really means.

Does every brand need to entertain to stay relevant? , Founder and Strategy Partner at Small World; , Partnerships & Location Based Experiences North America at Hasbro; , Head of Global Gaming Business Success Strategy at Activision Blizzard, debate whether brands should create culture or stop chasing trends, and what brand fame really means. Premier League Live Screening – Sunday March 9 th, UK House will screen NBC's broadcast of the Manchester United vs. Arsenal match. Fans can also enjoy items from a brunch menu, bar and enter to win a special prize.

The Place to Be for UK-US Collaboration

UK House is a collaboration of the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) with the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign and the British Music Embassy. Located at the vibrant Palm Door on Sixth from March 8-11, UK House will be the center of British innovation and display over 60 of the UK's most exciting companies. Since 2020, over $187 million of UK-US trade has been a direct result of DBT's support of UK companies at SXSW.

About the Department for Business and Trade (DBT):

The UK's Department for Business and Trade is an economic growth department. We ensure fair, competitive markets at home, secure access to new markets abroad and support businesses to invest, export and grow. Our priorities are the Industrial Strategy, Make Work Pay, the Trade Strategy and the Plan for Small Business.

About the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign

GREAT is the UK's international communications program. It works closely with UK businesses, not-for-profit organizations and high-profile figures to promote the very best of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, encouraging the world to visit, study, live and do business with the UK.

